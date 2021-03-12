Micromax is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India on March 19. The smartphone manufacturer has announced to release another In series device in the country dubbed the Micromax In 1. Last year, soon after the India and China clashes at the Galwan Valley border, Micromax re-entered the Indian market with the launch of two new budget devices including the Micromax In 1b and Micromax In Note 1. Also Read - Micromax 5G phone coming very soon, to target Chinese smartphone brands

The online launch event of the Micromax In 1 is scheduled at 12pm on the slated date. You will be able to watch the livestream of the virtual event on Micromax’s official website. The brand hasn’t revealed any details about the upcoming smartphone what we know is that it will be a budget device. The price range hasn’t been revealed so far. Also Read - Micromax In 1b sale on December 22: Price in India, offers and more

What to expect from Micromax’s next

The Indian smartphone manufacturer released the Micromax In 1b and In Note 1 at a starting price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. The upcoming Micromax In 1 is also expected to be a budget smartphone and could likely be priced under Rs 12,000. This means that the smartphone could likely take on the likes of smartphones such as the recently launched Redmi Note 10, the Poco M3, among others. The brand calls the device “India ka naya blockbuster”. Also Read - Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon, details here

Going by the name Micromax In 1, we believe it could be a slightly upgraded version of the In 1b. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Micromax In 1b comes packed with a 6.52-inch display with screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels. In terms of processing power, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Heio G35 paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the Micromax In 1b offers a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone features an 8-megaixel selfie shooter. One of the key highlights of the Micromax phone is that it comes packed with a 5000mAh battery setup.