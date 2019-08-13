Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC

The Indian smartphone market saw its highest-ever shipment of 36.9 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019. In addition, the smartphone shipments grew by 9.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 14.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), as per IDC. Read on to know more about it.

Indian smartphone market in Q2

The cited source also reported that Xiaomi witnessed 4.8 percent (YoY) growth in Q2. Samsung, on the other hand, recorded a much better 16.6 percent (YoY) growth. Xiaomi reportedly has 28.3 percent smartphone market share, while Samsung has a 25.3 percent market share. “Despite the efforts towards multi-channel retailing by almost all vendors, the online channel continued its growth momentum fueled by multiple new launches, attractive offers and affordability schemes like EMIs/cashbacks,” Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said.

“This resulted in the YoY growth of 12.4 percent for the online channel with an overall share of 36.8 percent in 2Q19,” Joshi added. Furthermore, a total number of 69.3 million phones were sold in India in the second quarter of 2019, which is 7.6 percent higher than the previous quarter. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo witnessed 31.6 percent YoY growth. Realme saw multi-fold growth, driven by newly-launched model C2 and Realme 3 and Realme 3Pro phones.

“India smartphone market will continue its growth trajectory in the second half of this year but the consolidation of top few brands will continue,” said IDC. “This will make it much more challenging for smaller players to find niches of growth. A very strong 2H19 is essential to bring double-digit YoY growth in the fastest-growing smartphone market of this size globally,” noted Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices and IPDS, IDC India.

Besides, in April, it was reported that the phone shipment in India grew 4 percent YoY to 31 million units in the January-March 2019 quarter, as per Counterpoint Research. In Q1 2019, the market share of Chinese phone makers in India reached 66 percent.

– With inputs from IANS