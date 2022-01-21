comscore India witnesses 169 million smartphone shipments in 2021
Indian smartphone market grew by 11% to ship 169 million smartphones in 2021

OEMs shipped 6x more 5G smartphones in India in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Image: Pixabay

The Indian smartphone market showed high resilience in 2021. Smartphone shipments in the country grew by 11% in 2021 shipping a whopping 169 million smartphones in 2021 despite the global shortages and the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the supply-chain. Also Read - Reliance Jio collaborates with University of Oulu for 6G research

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the increase in smartphone shipments in India was driven by the increased adoption of 5G smartphones in the country. Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) shipped 6x more 5G smartphones in India in 2021 as compared to 2020, which contributed to a growth of about 17% in India in terms of the overall shipment growth. By comparison, 5G smartphones contributed to just 3% smartphone shipments in India in 2020. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch: Take a look

Furthermore, the report says that the price of entry-level 5G smartphones came down by around 40% in the past year, which is a result of the intensifying competition between the OEMs in the budget 5G smartphone market. As this competition increases, the price will decrease further, which in turn will lead to the rise in the shipment of 5G smartphones in the country. Also Read - Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

The report also shared details pertaining to the breakdown of the smartphone market in India based on the price segment. The report says that the demand for smartphones under Rs 10,000 declined by 5% in 2021 and that it accounted for just 30% of the total smartphone market share in India. On the other hand, demand for smartphones between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 increased by 8% and so it accounted for 47% of the smartphone market share in India in 2021.

Interestingly, the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and over Rs 30,000 smartphone market segments showed the highest growth in the past year. While the former grew by 95%, the latter grew by a whopping 98%. While the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 smartphone market accounted for a 13% market share, smartphones above Rs 30,000 accounted for a 10% market share in India in 2021.

The research firm projects a double-digit growth of the Indian smartphone market in 2022.

  Published Date: January 21, 2022 3:55 PM IST

