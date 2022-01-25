The Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Analytics firm Canalys in its latest report said that a total of 162 million smartphones were shipped in India in 2021, which is up from 144.7 million smartphones that were shipped in 2020. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S price in India and full specs leak ahead of official launch

The report said that while the second wave of the pandemic restricted growth in the first two quarters of the year, the smartphone market in India made a strong comeback in the third quarter of the year with smartphone vendors shipping 44.5 million devices in the final quarter of the year, which accounted for a 2% growth despite a challenging supply chain.

"COVID-19 crises, volatile consumer demand and supply chain disruptions plagued the market this year. Vendors adapted to the changing environment by focusing on omnichannel, diversifying their supply chains, and expanding their product mix. For example, vendors like realme and Samsung diversified chipset configurations to effectively manage supply," Canalys wrote in the report.

“At the same time, thanks to the vaccination rollout, market reopening and pent-up demand, smartphone shipments reached all-time highs for the full-year,” the company added.

As far as the top vendors are concerned, Xiaomi maintained its top stop by shipping 9.3 million smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2021, which accounted for a 21% market share. However, its total shipments and market share declined by 22% year-on-year as the company shipped 12 million smartphones, which accounted for a 27% market share during the same time in 2020.

Similarly, Samsung also maintained its second position shipping 8.5 million smartphones in Q4 2021, which accounted for a 19% market share. Its market share declined by 7% year-on-year as the company shipped 9.2 million smartphones, which accounted for a 21% market share in Q4 2020.

Interestingly, Realme jumped a step up by shipping 7.6 million smartphones that accounted for a 17% market share in Q4 2021. The company had bagged the fifth spot by shipping 5.1 million smartphones that accounted for a 12% market share during the same time last year.

Market share of Vivo and Oppo, on the other hand, declined in Q4 2021. Vivo shipped 5.6 million smartphones in Q4 2021 as against 7.7 million smartphones shipped during the same time in 2020. Similarly, Oppo shipped 4.9 million smartphones in the final quarter of 2021 as against the 6.1 million smartphones shipped during the same time in 2020.

What about 2022?

As far as the predictions for 2022 are concerned, the firm said that this growth trajectory is expected to continue in 2022 and that it will be driven by replacement demand and new customers migrating to smartphones.

“Smartphones capable of 5G will fall further in price amid fierce vendor rivalry, but shipments will be stifled in H1 2022 before the component shortage eases,” Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said, sharing the trends.