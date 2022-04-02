Indian Tech Giant Infosys To Shut Down Office In Russia Report

Indian tech company Infosys will be shutting down its office in Russia. A new report has surfaced hinting that the tech giant is looking for replacement roles for its employees that are employed in its office in Moscow. Also Read - No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

A report by British publication BBC cited some sources claiming to have knowledge about the move. The company was apparently under pressure to shutter its operations. The pressure also mounted after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was criticised for benefiting from the company’s operations in Russia. Sunak is the son-in-law of the company’s founder N.R. Narayan Murthy. Murthy’s daughter and Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy has shares in Infosys. Also Read - Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know

According to the report, a leader of the Labour party in UK, asked the chancellor to reveal if his family has been benefiting from the firm’s operations in Russia. Responding to the allegations, Sunak claimed that it was “very upsetting”. He even compared his situation to what Will Smith felt at the Oscars when comedian Chris Rock made fun of his wife who lost her hair due to a medical condition. Also Read - Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype

Many tech companies started withdrawing their businesses from Russia within the first few weeks of the war. Apple was one of the first companies to have stopped selling its products in the country. Google also limited some of its services in order to limit the reach of some critical personal data that could help Russian forces. SpaceX also assigned some of its satellites in order to provide internet connectivity. Meta has also provided Facebook users in both regions with some additional privacy features.