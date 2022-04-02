comscore Indian tech giant Infosys to shut down office in Russia: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Tech Giant Infosys To Shut Down Office In Russia Report
News

Infosys to shut down office in Russia: Report

News

Many tech companies started withdrawing their businesses from Russia within the first few weeks of the war. Apple was one of the first companies to have stopped selling its products in the country

Infosys Building

The Infosys office is apparently shutting down due to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war

Indian tech company Infosys will be shutting down its office in Russia. A new report has surfaced hinting that the tech giant is looking for replacement roles for its employees that are employed in its office in Moscow. Also Read - No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

A report by British publication BBC cited some sources claiming to have knowledge about the move. The company was apparently under pressure to shutter its operations. The pressure also mounted after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was criticised for benefiting from the company’s operations in Russia. Sunak is the son-in-law of the company’s founder N.R. Narayan Murthy. Murthy’s daughter and Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy has shares in Infosys. Also Read - Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know

According to the report, a leader of the Labour party in UK, asked the chancellor to reveal if his family has been benefiting from the firm’s operations in Russia. Responding to the allegations, Sunak claimed that it was “very upsetting”. He even compared his situation to what Will Smith felt at the Oscars when comedian Chris Rock made fun of his wife who lost her hair due to a medical condition. Also Read - Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype

Many tech companies started withdrawing their businesses from Russia within the first few weeks of the war. Apple was one of the first companies to have stopped selling its products in the country. Google also limited some of its services in order to limit the reach of some critical personal data that could help Russian forces. SpaceX also assigned some of its satellites in order to provide internet connectivity. Meta has also provided Facebook users in both regions with some additional privacy features.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2022 9:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors to reveal a new Electric SUV concept on April 6
automobile
Tata Motors to reveal a new Electric SUV concept on April 6
View pics: OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more

Photo Gallery

View pics: OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more

View pics: OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more

Photo Gallery

View pics: OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more

Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February

Apps

Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

News

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infosys shuts down office in Russia: Report

Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infosys shuts down office in Russia: Report

News

Infosys shuts down office in Russia: Report
No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Apps

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know

Mobiles

Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know
Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype

Apps

Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype
Instagram banned in Russia

Apps

Instagram banned in Russia

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग के सबसे तगड़े A-सीरीज फोन की कीमत अनाउंस, मिलेंगे बेहतरीन ऑफर

Free Fire MAX की नई गन G36 क्यों है सबसे खास? यहां जानें डिटेल

Free Fire MAX के नए इवेंट में मिलेगी फ्री ग्लू वॉल स्किन, जानें क्लेम करने का तरीका

Google India ने 1 लाख के करीब कॉन्टेंट को प्लैटफॉर्म से हटाया, जानें वजह

WhatsApp ने फरवरी में बैन किए 14 लाख से अधिक भारतीय अकाउंट, जानें वजह

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Infosys shuts down office in Russia: Report
News
Infosys shuts down office in Russia: Report
Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February

Apps

Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February
Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

News

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999
Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers