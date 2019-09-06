comscore Indian viewers spend 70 mins daily on video streaming platforms
Indian viewers spend 70 mins daily on video streaming platforms: KPMG

With data getting cheaper, video consumption has seen a multi-fold increase. New report reveals that viewers spend 70 mins daily on video streaming platforms.

  Published: September 6, 2019 1:44 PM IST
Video streaming watching TV

An over-the-top (OTT) viewer in India is spending approximately 70 minutes a day on video streaming platforms. The consumption frequency is of 12.5 times a week, a new report said. Viewers are accessing more than 2.5 platforms at a given time. Movies are their preferred choice on smart TV and larger screens, said the Eros Now-KPMG report.

Video streaming: viewership findings

“Almost 96 percent of the viewers preferred Eros Now on a large screen, whereas 92 percent prefer Netflix and 89 percent for Hotstar. 30 percent of the respondents prefer watching movies on OTT platforms,” the findings showed.

In India, internet video traffic is projected to reach 13.5 Exabytes (EB) per month by 2022. This is up from 1.5 EB a month in 2017. Video streaming contribution is likely to be 77 percent of all internet traffic by 2022. There are currently more than 30 Video on Demand (VoD) platforms in India. Players have committed further investments to build libraries of diverse original content.

Hotstar and ZEE5 special shows

Hotstar earmarked Rs 120 crore in early 2019 to make special shows in seven different languages for the Indian market while Eros Now is investing $50 million to create 100 new original shows for its platform. ZEE5 intends to release 72 new originals in six languages over a period of time till March 2020.

Original content is fast emerging as an important category, said the report, with close to 10 percent respondents alluding to preference for the same. “As data and digital infrastructure has become exceedingly accessible even in small cities of India, the market for OTT has widened enormously,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Digital.

Freshness and uniqueness of content are the key determining factors for installation and uninstallation of apps, as well as respondents subscribing to platforms as 87 percent of the respondents said they install an app considering the quality of content.

Preferred language for video streaming

“Thirty percent of the respondents prefer watching content in languages other than Hindi and English. The preference for content consumption is significant in the native languages across large parts of the country. South India observed to be the most loyal to their native tongue,” the report mentioned.

About 87 percent of the respondents consume content on their mobile phones. And nearly 28 percent of the respondents said they watch content during the traditional office hours.

With inputs from IANS. 

