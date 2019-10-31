comscore Video Streaming: Indians binge-watch for over 8 hours a week
  • Home
  • News
  • Indians binge watch for over 8 hours a week: Report
News

Indians binge watch for over 8 hours a week: Report

News

The global average for binge-watching via online video streaming six hours and 48 minutes weekly. Indians, on the other hand, binge an hour and 45 minutes more (eight hours and 33 minutes).

  • Published: October 31, 2019 3:32 PM IST
smart-tv-remote-stock-image

Online video streaming is at an all-time high as the world now binge watches for six hours and 48 minutes weekly. Indians, on the other hand, binge an hour and 45 minutes more (eight hours and 33 minutes). These numbers are a part of a report by edge Cloud services provider Limelight Networks.

The research report – “State of Online Video 2019” – states that time spent on binge-watching is on the rise in India. The numbers are jumping more than 23 percent from last year to an average of 2.25 hours at a time. The report further states that Indians are less apprehensive of pre-roll advertisements. They also watch online videos from home, followed by travel or commute.

“Since India is new to the digital bandwagon, it doesn’t come as a surprise that 89 percent are also subscribed to cable TV. This figure was observed to be the lowest for Japan, where the subscriptions turned out to be just 39 percent or less than half as compared to India,” the company says.

Video streaming on the rise

The adoption of dedicated streaming devices is also gradually increasing in India. 27 percent of the respondents claimed to own a Google Chromecast. 34 percent respondents, on the other hand, own an Amazon Fire TV Stick. 18 percent of the respondents, however, didn’t have any streaming device at all.

“India is quickly opening up to the idea of online video streaming. This ongoing trend has been highlighted time and again by our State of Online Video studies over the years. Now, as data costs are further lowering and smartphone penetration increasing, people living even in the remotest of regions are coming under the fold of digital technology and services,” said Ashwin Rao, Director-Sales, Limelight Networks, India.

Smartphones were the primary streaming device. Digital devices such as computers and laptops came next on the list followed by a connected device or a smart TV. According to respondents, the most popular content in India are TV shows and news. Movies and professionally developed content on social media come next on the list.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 3:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features
Indians binge watch for over 8 hours a week: Report

News

Indians binge watch for over 8 hours a week: Report
Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

News

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

News

Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की 6 नवंबर को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

Samsung smartphones under 10000: ये हैं 10 हजार के अंदर सैमसंग के 10 स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 4K LED टीवी 5 नवंबर को Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme स्मार्टफोन को 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro में होगा 108MP सेंसर वाला पेंटा कैमरा सेटअप, 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features