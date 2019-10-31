Online video streaming is at an all-time high as the world now binge watches for six hours and 48 minutes weekly. Indians, on the other hand, binge an hour and 45 minutes more (eight hours and 33 minutes). These numbers are a part of a report by edge Cloud services provider Limelight Networks.

The research report – “State of Online Video 2019” – states that time spent on binge-watching is on the rise in India. The numbers are jumping more than 23 percent from last year to an average of 2.25 hours at a time. The report further states that Indians are less apprehensive of pre-roll advertisements. They also watch online videos from home, followed by travel or commute.

“Since India is new to the digital bandwagon, it doesn’t come as a surprise that 89 percent are also subscribed to cable TV. This figure was observed to be the lowest for Japan, where the subscriptions turned out to be just 39 percent or less than half as compared to India,” the company says.

Video streaming on the rise

The adoption of dedicated streaming devices is also gradually increasing in India. 27 percent of the respondents claimed to own a Google Chromecast. 34 percent respondents, on the other hand, own an Amazon Fire TV Stick. 18 percent of the respondents, however, didn’t have any streaming device at all.

“India is quickly opening up to the idea of online video streaming. This ongoing trend has been highlighted time and again by our State of Online Video studies over the years. Now, as data costs are further lowering and smartphone penetration increasing, people living even in the remotest of regions are coming under the fold of digital technology and services,” said Ashwin Rao, Director-Sales, Limelight Networks, India.

Smartphones were the primary streaming device. Digital devices such as computers and laptops came next on the list followed by a connected device or a smart TV. According to respondents, the most popular content in India are TV shows and news. Movies and professionally developed content on social media come next on the list.

With Inputs from IANS