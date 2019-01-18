comscore
Indians download most number of Android apps in the world: AppAnnie

Indians have mostly downloaded free apps and have not spent on the paid apps.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Photo Credits - Rehan Hooda

Global app downloads surpassed 194 billion in 2018, which is a growth of 35 percent. India has secured a position in the top emerging market for Google Play downloads worldwide last year, while China ranked second and Indonesia secured the third spot, according to TheStateofMobilein2019 report by AppAnnie.

Additionally, Indians have mostly downloaded free apps, and have not spent on the paid apps. Also, time spent on apps globally rose by 50 percent from 2016 to the year 2018. Social and Communications apps, Entertainment and Photography apps were on the top spot among other apps as the total time spent globally on apps in 2018.

The report explained that monetization opportunities increased as mobile markets mature. “As markets enter the early stages of mobile maturity — often characteristic of emerging markets such as Indonesia and India — they see strong downloads numbers driven by new mobile device owners discovering and experimenting with new apps. This is known as the Experimentation phase. As mobile habits begin to form and users settle into their go-to apps, engagement climbs, known as the Adoption phase. Following, is the Ubiquity phase — marked by increasing engagement and consumer spend — as mobile takes over mindshare for consumers,” the report said.

Watch: Apple iOS 12 features

Unfortunately, India was not among the top 10 markets for the Apple App Store downloads. Additionally, China and US managed to secure a first and second spot for the 2018 Worldwide Top Markets by iOS Downloads. As per the cited source, since 2017, India has progressed to 165 percent of app downloads across iOS, Google Play, and Third-Party Android platforms.

The country saw “an explosion of sessions growth in Food and Drink apps in 2018, up 120 percent from 2016. This is fuelled by growth in both fast food apps (QSR — Quick Service Restaurants) and the rise of food delivery services.” In terms of time spent in the top five video streaming apps, Countries such as India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand, witnessed over 140 percent of the increase since 2016. “This is an indication of consumption habits shifting from desktop and television to mobile,” the report said.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 12:47 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगा खुद की ऐप स्टोर, गूगल प्ले स्टोर को देगा टक्कर

2018 में प्ले स्टोर से भारत में हुई सबसे ज्यादा एंड्रॉइड ऐप्स डाउनलोड

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 7 दूसरी फ्लैश सेल में मिनटों में हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक

Vivo APEX 2019, 24 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च!

70 करोड़ Email ID और 2 करोड़ पासवर्ड हुए लीक, कहीं आपका अकाउंट भी तो नहीं है लिस्ट में?

