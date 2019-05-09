comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' queries, reveals Google's 'Year in Search'
News

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' queries, reveals Google's 'Year in Search'

News

Indian language Internet users are expected to account for nearly 75 percent of the total user base by 2021 and Google search trends show a significant move in this direction.

  • Published: May 9, 2019 7:11 PM IST
google-search

Dating-related searches are growing much faster than matrimony queries in India and non-metro cities have outpaced metros in online search across categories, search engine giant Google said on Thursday. According to Google’s “Year in Search: Insights for Brands” report, there has been a 75 percent increase in “Near Me” queries and a 100 percent growth in queries for co-working spaces.

“The online space in India has never been more vibrant. India has become the fastest Internet consuming country in the world and Internet has now become the bridge to the country’s aspirations.

“As highlighted in the report, the growing influence of online videos, increase in usage of language and voice, along with a rise of ML and AI are opportunities for brands and marketers,” Vikas Agnihotri, Country Director, Google India, said in a statement.

Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google

Also Read

Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google

Indian language Internet users are expected to account for nearly 75 percent of the total user base by 2021 and Google search trends show a significant move in this direction. “Hindi is also gaining traction in the technology sector with a two-fold increase in queries in Hindi, which are mainly coming from laptops and PCs”, said the tech giant.

Last year saw an increase in the adoption of online automation as businesses used Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to drive efficiency and improve customer experience. Brands across various categories, such as BFSI and telecom, have started integrating voice assistants like Google Assistant with their customer service to help customers.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

Companies like Uber, Ola and Meru have made cab-booking services available on Google Assistant. Meanwhile, online video audience in India is expected to grow to 500 million by 2020. Watch time for science videos as well as hobby videos in India have more than tripled in 2018, said the company.

This is published unedited from IANS feed

  • Published Date: May 9, 2019 7:11 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch "will not be too late": DJ Koh
Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

News

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins

Gaming

Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed

News

OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch "will not be too late": DJ Koh

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

News

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google
Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users

News

Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users
Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google

News

Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google
Google Play gets cash payments support

News

Google Play gets cash payments support
Android 10 Q: Top 6 features

News

Android 10 Q: Top 6 features

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok की धमाकेदार वापसी, TikTok यूजर्स हर दिन जीत सकते हैं एक लाख रुपये

Aakash टैबलेट बनाने वाली DataWind ने भारत में दो प्रॉडक्शन फैसिलिटी को किया बंद

Hike ने लॉन्च किए फिल्म Chhota Bheem : Kung Fu Dhamaka से जुड़े स्टिकर्स

पुराने मोबाइल से नए फोन में Contacts को ऐसे करें ट्रांसफर, ये हैं 6 सिंपल स्टेप्स

Google I/O 2019 : इस मानसून सीजन में बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों में भारत सरकार के साथ काम करेगा Google

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch "will not be too late": DJ Koh
Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

News

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design
Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

News

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed
Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users

News

Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users