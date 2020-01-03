Smartphone brand Vivo recently conducted a survey with Cybermedia Research (CMR) on smartphone usage and its impact on human relationships. The study’s results show some surprising statistics. It appears that people’s choices pertaining to their family and social circle have changed vastly over the years.

This is proportional to smartphones becoming an important aspect of their lives. The study reports the effects of uninhibited smartphone usage. Further, it highlights the trends, patterns and habits of the average smartphone-addicted user.

The study was conducted across 2,000 people from various age groups and demographics. The people surveyed were between the ages of 18 and 45, with 36 percent being females and 64 percent being males. According to the study, 75 percent of the people owned their first smartphone as a teen. Further, 41 percent of these kids were hooked up to their phones even before graduating from high school.

Key Findings

The study found that the average Indian spends 1/3rd of their waking hours on the smartphone. This translates to about 1,800 hours a year. Further, compared to 10 years ago, 30 percent fewer people meet their family and loved ones multiple times a month. One in every three people felt they could not even have a 5-minute conversation with friends and family without checking their phone.

“Our survey results demonstrate that the dependency over smartphones has increased. While smartphones will continue to be the primary go-to device, smartphone users have realized that periodically switching-off would help benefit their personal health,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Meanwhile Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India mentioned that Vivo “commissioned this study to get insight into a very pertinent issue that we collectively must address and debate as a community.”

The survey also included some more interesting findings. 73 percent of the respondents agreed that mental or physical health can be affected by continued phone usage growth. 3 out of every 5 people also agreed on the fact that it is important to have a life outside mobile phones. They also believed this could help people lead happy lives.