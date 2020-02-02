comscore TikTok: Indians spent 5.5 billion hours on the app | BGR India
  Indians spent about 5.5 billion hours on TikTok in 2019
Indians spent about 5.5 billion hours on TikTok in 2019

TikTok crossed Facebook in terms of growth rate across the globe. Taking a closer look at more technical numbers, TikTok Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased by 90 percent.

  Published: February 2, 2020 5:39 PM IST
It is no secret that Indians love making TikTok videos. However, a recent report have just provided the scope of that love in 2019. According to a new report from app analytics firm App Annie, Indian spent about 5.5 billion hours on the app. Rough calculation makers it to be 6 lakh 27 thousand years on the app. It becomes more staggering when it amounts to about 6 thousand centuries. As per the report, this usage is six times more than 900 million hours spent on the app in 2018. At this rate, the country is likely to break new records in 2020.

TikTok usages in India; details

In addition, TikTok crossed Facebook in terms of growth rate across the globe. Taking a closer look at more technical numbers, TikTok Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased by 90 percent to 81 million by December 2019 as compared to last year. Taking a look at most number of users per country, India is the largest market outside China. Comparing TikTok with Facebook, it also saw increased hours of use by 15 percent, clocking in 25.5 billion hours. It saw a 15 percent increase in MAUs by December 2019 to clock 224 million users. Taking a look at Facebook-owned Instagram, we saw a much higher MAU rate. The app grew by 40 percent to clock 137 million users in Decembers on Android.

Even though TikTok remains behind Facebook, it is catching up rapidly. For instance, ByteDance launched TikTok in India in September 2017 while Facebook has been around since September 2006. Sensor Tower data revealed that TikTok was downloaded about 323 million times across iOS and Android in India in 2019. This number is twice that of the 156 million downloads that Facebook clocked at the same time across both platforms.

Taking about December 2019, the total time spent on TikTok in India was more than the next 11 countries combined. More people are engaging deeply on TikTok than any other social media platform. Lexi Sydow, the Senior Market Insights Manager at  App Annie believes that TikTok is blurring the line between entertainment and social network. These numbers come around the time went ByteDance is looking at monetizing TikTok.

  Published Date: February 2, 2020 5:39 PM IST

