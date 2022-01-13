comscore This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021
  • Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021
Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021

Indians spend an average of 4.7 hours per day in using mobile apps, which is up from 4.5 hours per day in 2020.

Image: Pixabay

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased mobile app usage in 2020. This trend continued in 2021 as well. And as per App Annie’s State of Mobile 2022 report, Indians spent over 699 billion hours (699,898,000,000 to be precise) on mobile, which is up from the over 655 billion hours that Indians spent on smartphones. This figure is out of the 3.8 trillion hours that were spent by people across the globe on smartphones. This places India on the second spot between China, wherein people spent over one trillion hours and the US wherein people spent over 194 million hours on mobile phones. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you play voice messages in background: Check details inside

The report also states that Indians spend an average of 4.7 hours per day in using mobile apps, which is up from 4.5 hours per day in 2020. With this, India stood fifth in line behind Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, and Mexico. Interestingly, while Mexico’s average time spent on mobile was in line with the global average of 4.8 hours per day, Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea recorded an above-average time spent on mobile devices. While Brazil, Indonesia’s average time stood at 5.4 hours per day, South Korea’s average time stood at 5 hours per day. Also Read - Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report

Indians also topped the charts as far as the number of downloads are concerned. As per the report, Indians downloaded over 26 billion apps in 2021, which is up from over 24 billion downloads registered in 2020. While India stood second, China stood first with over 98 billion app downloads and the US stood third with over 12 billion downloads. Also Read - Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

As far as individual categories are concerned, Indians downloaded 9.33 billion mobile games and spent $0.17 billion in in-game purchases in 2021. Globally, these figures stood at 82.98 billion dollars and $116 billion with hair challenge games and water sort puzzle games being the top gaming subgenres by downloads in the past year. Coming to finance, SBI’s YONO SBI app registered the highest number of monthly active users globally with slightly over 54 million monthly active users in 2021 up from 40 million monthly active users a year before. In India, the YONO SBI app topped the charts. It was followed by the YONO Lite SBI app registering over 18 million monthly users and Digibank by DBS bank registering over one million monthly active users.

Another interesting trend that the report highlighted was that at a time when the total time spent of video streaming apps increased globally in 2021 compared to 2019, it decreased by 8% in India. This means that Indians spent less time on video streaming platforms in 2021 than they did in 2019.

As far as the top apps are concerned, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram became the most downloaded apps, while Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Amazon were the apps with the highest number of monthly active users globally. By contrast, Instagram, MX TakaTak, Facebook, Snapchat and Meesha became the most downloaded apps, while WhatsApp, Facebook, Truecaller, Instagram and Messenger were the apps with the highest number of monthly active users in India.

Coming to gaming, Free Fire, Subway Surfer and Roblox were the most downloaded games and PUBG Mobile, Roblox and Candy Crush Saga were the games with the highest number of MAUs globally. On the other hand Ludo King, Free Fire and Carrom Pool were the most downloaded games, while Ludo King, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire were the games with the highest number of MAUs.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 2:31 PM IST

