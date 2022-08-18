Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has quickly turned into the preferred mode of payment for users in India. The digital payments solution has also been exported to a few other countries. Now, a further expansion will allow UPI users to conduct transactions in UK as well. The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) which is a subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the organisation behind UPI, has partnered with the UK-based payments solutions provider PayXpert to expand the acceptance of UPI’s payment solutions in the UK. Also Read - UPI crosses record 6 billion transactions in July 2022

This collaboration will make the Indian payment solutions available in the UK on all PayXpert's android point-of-sale (POS) devices for in-store payments, starting with UPI-based QR code payments and later integrating the possibility for RuPay card payments.

UPI is currently being used for person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in India. NPCI claims that UPI has achieved a volume of $ 940 billion (39 billion transactions) in 2021, which is equivalent to 31 percent of India's GDP.

Considering that every year over half-a-million Indians travel to the UK, this new partnership is expected to not only ease payments for Indian tourists visiting UK but also the millions of Indian students. This number is expected to grow exponentially. The partnership will provide Indian travellers with a familiar and convenient way to make payments in the UK.

David Armstrong, Managing Director, PayXpert in the UK said, “The UPI and the RuPay payment schemes are great names to add to PayXpert’s portfolio of international payment options available on our POS devices. It will open up a new field of opportunity for us in the UK and further strengthen the capability of our solution for UK merchants.”

Anubhav Sharma, Head International Business – Partnership, Business Development & Marketing, NIPL said, “We are excited to announce that we have partnered with PayXpert as our very first acquirer for UPI in the UK. With this development, Indians travelling to the UK will be able to enjoy the benefits of UPI’s payments platform through PayXpert’s POS devices. This collaboration is an important milestone for us and we plan on augmenting the facility of RuPay card payments in the near future.”