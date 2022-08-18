comscore Indians will now be able to use UPI digital payments in the United Kingdom
  • Home
  • News
  • Indians Will Now Be Able To Use Upi In The United Kingdom
News

Indians will now be able to make UPI payment in the United Kingdom

News

Millions of Indian students and tourists to the United Kingdom stand to benefit from this new partnership for UPI payments

UPI Payment

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has quickly turned into the preferred mode of payment for users in India. The digital payments solution has also been exported to a few other countries. Now, a further expansion will allow UPI users to conduct transactions in UK as well. The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) which is a subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the organisation behind UPI, has partnered with the UK-based payments solutions provider PayXpert to expand the acceptance of UPI’s payment solutions in the UK. Also Read - UPI crosses record 6 billion transactions in July 2022

This collaboration will make the Indian payment solutions available in the UK on all PayXpert’s android point-of-sale (POS) devices for in-store payments, starting with UPI-based QR code payments and later integrating the possibility for RuPay card payments. Also Read - Delete UPI IDs in PhonePe and Google Pay: Declutter your UPI experience

UPI is currently being used for person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in India. NPCI claims that UPI has achieved a volume of $ 940 billion (39 billion transactions) in 2021, which is equivalent to 31 percent of India’s GDP. Also Read - How to change UPI Pin using PhonePe: Step-by-Step guide

Considering that every year over half-a-million Indians travel to the UK, this new partnership is expected to not only ease payments for Indian tourists visiting UK but also the millions of Indian students. This number is expected to grow exponentially. The partnership will provide Indian travellers with a familiar and convenient way to make payments in the UK.

David Armstrong, Managing Director, PayXpert in the UK said, “The UPI and the RuPay payment schemes are great names to add to PayXpert’s portfolio of international payment options available on our POS devices. It will open up a new field of opportunity for us in the UK and further strengthen the capability of our solution for UK merchants.”

Anubhav Sharma, Head International Business – Partnership, Business Development & Marketing, NIPL said, “We are excited to announce that we have partnered with PayXpert as our very first acquirer for UPI in the UK. With this development, Indians travelling to the UK will be able to enjoy the benefits of UPI’s payments platform through PayXpert’s POS devices. This collaboration is an important milestone for us and we plan on augmenting the facility of RuPay card payments in the near future.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 8:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 18, 2022 8:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide
How To
How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide
WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

Apps

WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

Excitel launches 400Mbps broadband plan, prices start at Rs 599

Telecom

Excitel launches 400Mbps broadband plan, prices start at Rs 599

Xiaomi CIVI 2 and Redmi 11A appear on 3C

Mobiles

Xiaomi CIVI 2 and Redmi 11A appear on 3C

Blinkit will now deliver printouts to your doorstep in minutes

Apps

Blinkit will now deliver printouts to your doorstep in minutes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indians will now be able to use UPI in the United Kingdom

Oppo launches ColorOS 13: Here are its top features

How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide

WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

Excitel launches 400Mbps broadband plan, prices start at Rs 599

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999