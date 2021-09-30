comscore India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish
India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish

It is commendable that CCI has taken cognizance of the antitrust challenges and monopolisation tendencies of Google as well as other large global tech companies, what is required now is not penalties for wrongdoing but proactive and progressive legislation.

With more and more Indian companies trying to take their businesses global, it is now the duty of the country’s regulators to create a level-playing field for domestic players, and introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, in a similar fashion to South Korea, Australia and European countries. Also Read - Google’s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022

According to leading industry and law experts, although it is commendable that the Indian regulators — the Competition Competition Commission (CCI) in particular — have taken cognizance of the antitrust challenges and monopolisation tendencies of Google as well as other large global tech companies, what is required now is not penalties for wrongdoing but proactive and progressive legislation. Also Read - Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal

The CCI launched a probe two years ago into Google’s alleged abuse of the Android Operating System (OS). Recently, the CCI’s Director General (DG) established that Google had indulged in unfair business practices by insisting on the Android OS. Also Read - How to enable Dark mode on Chrome for Desktop, mobile

Google went to the Delhi High Court against the leak of the CCI’s confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the global search engine giant. The anti-trust regulator, however, denied leaking confidential reports to the media.

Taking note of the CCI’s submissions, the high court said nothing survives in the petition filed by Google against the alleged leak of confidential probe information and disposed of the plea.

According to seasoned Supreme Court lawyer Pavan Duggal, the entire Google-CCI episode demonstrates that there is a big vacuum on data protection legislation in the country and, as a result, such kinds of litigation are being filed.

“In the present case, the CCI has denied allegations of leaking confidential information reports. While the matter is subjudice before Delhi High Court, the said matter indeed brings to the forefront the need for having in place strong data protection legal frameworks in India,” Duggal told IANS.

South Korea’s antitrust regulator has fined Google 207.4 billion won ($176.8 million) for its alleged abuse of the market dominance in the mobile operating system and app markets.

In August, the South Korean parliament passed a bill that would rein in the dominance Google and Apple exert over payments on their respective app stores. It became the first nation in the world to enact such a law.

Australia’s competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said this week that Google dominates the country’s online advertising so thoroughly it must be reined in.

“The ACCC is concerned that the widespread perceptions about how Google uses its first-party data in ad tech may be distorting competition in the supply of ad tech services in favour of Google”.

The ACCC considers that “Google’s vertical integration and dominance across the ad tech supply chain, and in related services, have allowed it to engage in leveraging and self-preferencing conduct, which has likely interfered with the competitive process”.

Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director of The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) told IANS that the need of the hour is fair market practices.

“In the long run, it is not ex-post facto fines but proactive and progressive legislative efforts that will nurture and nourish a healthy, innovative and competitive ecosystem,” he said.

Duggal added that the global perception that has emerged of Indian regulators and governmental authorities not being strong enough, needs to be dispelled by strong effective action.

“There is a need for effective action both at legislative front, as well as at effectively implementing existing legal frameworks, so as to put a message of deterrence. The Indian market should not be seen to be a fertile ground for predatory tactics by the big global players,” said Duggal.

In Europe, Google is fighting a 2018 decision from the EU’s executive Commission that resulted in the $5 billion fine for its anticompetitive practices. It’s one of three antitrust penalties — totalling more than $8 billion — that the commission hit Google with between 2017 and 2019.

The Indian market is maturing and is undergoing a distinctive level of evolution. In such times, having strong data protection legal frameworks and anti-market practices regime will go a long way in terms of protecting the interests of domestic market stakeholders.

“The CCI must act without any pressure and take the (Google) probe to its logical conclusion,” said Jiten Jain, one of the leading cyber security experts.

(With IANS inputs)

  Published Date: September 30, 2021 3:17 PM IST

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements
Poco C31 with triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Poco C31 with triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 888+: Price in India, specs, and more

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 888+: Price in India, specs, and more

Motorola Moto Tab G20 launches in India with near-stock Android 11

Motorola Moto Tab G20 launches in India with near-stock Android 11

Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish

India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish
iOS 15.1 second beta: Apple fixes unlock with Apple Watch bug on iPhone 13

iOS 15.1 second beta: Apple fixes unlock with Apple Watch bug on iPhone 13
Google s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022

Google s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022
How to enable Dark mode on Chrome for Desktop, mobile

How to enable Dark mode on Chrome for Desktop, mobile
Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal

Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish
India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements
Poco C31 with triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Poco C31 with triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers
Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 888+: Price in India, specs, and more

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 888+: Price in India, specs, and more
Motorola Moto Tab G20 launches in India with near-stock Android 11

Motorola Moto Tab G20 launches in India with near-stock Android 11

