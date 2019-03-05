comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • India's online gaming industry eyes Rs 11,900 crore revenue by FY 2023
News

India's online gaming industry eyes Rs 11,900 crore revenue by FY 2023

News

The online gaming industry that was pegged at Rs 2,000 crore in FY14 grew 2x to reach Rs 4,400 crore in FY18.

  • Published: March 5, 2019 12:22 PM IST
Shanghai Major 2018 esports gaming counter strike global offensive

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The rapid growth in digital infrastructure has led to an exponential growth of online gaming in the country, with the revenue is expected to touch Rs 11,900 crore by FY23, according to a report.

The online gaming industry that was pegged at Rs 2,000 crore in FY14 grew 2x to reach Rs 4,400 crore in FY18. The revenue expected to clip at 22 percent CAGR from FY18-FY23 to touch Rs 11,900 crore, a KPMG report said.

The report observed that the number of gamers and game developing companies has surged to 250 million in 2018 from 20 million and 25 million, respectively in 2010.

Mobile phones account for the majority of revenues in the country it noted as its share was 85 percent in FY17.

Increasing smartphone affordability and penetration, expanding internet user base, declining data prices were attributed as the growth drivers for mobile gaming.

Puzzle, action and adventure are the top gaming genres in the country, it said.

Fantasy sports is also witnessing increasing traction in the country due to growth of digital infrastructure and the emergence of new sports leagues, it noted.

The number of fantasy sports operators in the country has seen a 7x growth to touch 70 in 2018 from 10 in 2016. The sports fantasy users, however, has seen a 25x growth to reach over 50 million in February 2019 from 2 million in June 2016.

Among 336 consumers who were surveyed, 74 percent of users play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week, with the majority playing once a week.

“Around 20 percent of the respondents reported playing more than five times a week which indicates the growing traction of the genre in the country,” it said.

The report noted that majority of users from top 7-8 cities of the country were found to be playing less frequently than some of the smaller cities in the country. Nearly 85 percent of the respondents from the major cities play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week as compared to nearly 70 percent of respondents from smaller cities who play more than four times a week on such platforms.

Around 71 percent of the respondents played fantasy cricket followed by 54 percent played football, while the non-cricket sports leagues in the country are also witnessing increasing traction, it said.

“Online gaming in India is seeing increased traction due to the growth of digital infrastructure, with fantasy sports emerging as an important segment in this space.

With the number of fantasy sports operators growing rapidly and the number of users on fantasy sports platforms expected to cross 100 million by 2020, this segment has the potential to spawn a whole ecosystem around it, and could help deepen user engagement with their favourite sports,” KPMG partner and head – Media and Entertainment Girish Menon said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 12:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today

Editor's Pick

Paytm introduces 'Paytm First' premium subscription-based program like Amazon Prime
News
Paytm introduces 'Paytm First' premium subscription-based program like Amazon Prime
Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch

News

Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch

Fortnite Season 8 Week 2 challenges have been leaked

Gaming

Fortnite Season 8 Week 2 challenges have been leaked

Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know

News

Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

News

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Honor teases new Tab 5 variant with an 8-inch screen; tipping launch is imminent

Huawei slider smartphone with dual front cameras reportedly in the works

Paytm introduces 'Paytm First' premium subscription-based program like Amazon Prime

India's online gaming industry eyes Rs 11,900 crore revenue by FY 2023

Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

India's online gaming industry eyes Rs 11,900 crore revenue by FY 2023

News

India's online gaming industry eyes Rs 11,900 crore revenue by FY 2023
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Trending

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon
Flipkart 'Grand Gadget Days' sale: Up to 80% off on laptops, cameras, tablet, gaming consoles and more

Deals

Flipkart 'Grand Gadget Days' sale: Up to 80% off on laptops, cameras, tablet, gaming consoles and more
Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

Gaming

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end
Sony teases smartphones with 3D ToF sensors; may give us a glimpse of future smartphones

News

Sony teases smartphones with 3D ToF sensors; may give us a glimpse of future smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले ओप्पो ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर किया F11 Pro को लिस्ट, सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने लॉन्च किया 396 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉल के साथ उठाएं डाटा बेनिफिट

Honor 20 के रेंडर के साथ स्पेसिफिकेशंस भी हुई लीक, बैक में होंगे तीन कैमरा सेंसर

अगले महीने लॉन्च होगा Realme 3 Pro, ये हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi 7 को मिला TENAA सर्टिफिकेशन, स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

News

Huawei slider smartphone with dual front cameras reportedly in the works
News
Huawei slider smartphone with dual front cameras reportedly in the works
Paytm introduces 'Paytm First' premium subscription-based program like Amazon Prime

News

Paytm introduces 'Paytm First' premium subscription-based program like Amazon Prime
India's online gaming industry eyes Rs 11,900 crore revenue by FY 2023

News

India's online gaming industry eyes Rs 11,900 crore revenue by FY 2023
Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch

News

Meizu Note 9 price leaks online ahead of launch
Won't offer higher margins to offline retailers at the cost of customers: Realme

News

Won't offer higher margins to offline retailers at the cost of customers: Realme