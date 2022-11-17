India s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads

The India traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations declined by 11.7 percent year-over-year (YoY) in Q32022 (Jul-Sep) after eight consecutive quarters of growth despite strong shipments of 3.9 million units. All segments declined except the government, which grew by 91.5 percent YoY as government orders materialized, leading to strong growth for the third consecutive quarter. While the desktop and workstation categories grew by 23.4 percent and 17.6 percent YoY respectively, the notebook category declined by 19.5 percent YoY. The demand for notebooks has softened across segments, forcing vendors to clear inventory, a new report claimed on Thursday. Also Read - Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED with 17.3-inch display and Intel Core i7 12th Gen CPU launched in India

According to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the consumer segment shipped 2.1 million units with online sales helping in picking up momentum at the end of September. However, that was not sufficient to prevent a 10.9 percent YoY decline. Similarly, the commercial segment was impacted due to a delay in enterprise orders as well as muted SME sentiment, leading to a YoY decline of 12.5 percent.

While the demand for premium notebooks (>US$1,000) declined sharply by 28.5 percent YoY in the commercial segment, premium consumer notebooks grew by 9.8 percent YoY. The strong performance by Apple and good traction for ASUS' gaming notebooks were the key drivers.

Top 5 Company Highlights: 3Q22

HP:

HP shipped over 940,000 units and continued to lead the overall PC market with a share of 23.9 percent in 3Q22. Its consumer share dipped to 22.1 percent and commercial share dipped to 25.9% as it focused on inventory corrections, but it continued to lead both segments.

Lenovo:

Lenovo overtook Dell for the second position with a strong showing in the consumer segment where it continued to hold its second position with a share of 18.8 percent thanks to online sales. In a quarter of softening SME procurement, Lenovo led the segment with a share of 32 percent.

Dell:

Dell Technologies slipped to the third position as it lost momentum in the consumer segment as it decided to stay away from online sales. But it stood at a close second behind HP in the commercial segment with a share of 25.3 percent, where it continued to have good traction.

Acer:

Acer Group continued to hold the fourth position with a share of 10.9 percent. Acer witnessed strong traction in the commercial segment as it grew by 28.2 percent YoY there.

ASUS:

ASUS maintained the fifth position with a share of 9.9 percent, much higher than the 8.5 percent share it had in 3Q21. The vendor was third in the consumer segment with a share of 18.2 percent, marginally behind Lenovo.