comscore India's premium smartphone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint
  • Home
  • News
  • India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report
News

India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report

News

This growth was mainly driven by new flagship launches from OnePlus in terms of OnePlus 7 series, price cuts from Apple for its iPhone XR and aggressive promotions from Samsung, a Counterpoint report said.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 6:59 PM IST
Smartphone

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

Shipments of premium smartphones priced at Rs 30,000 and above grew by 33 percent in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, according to Counterpoint Research. “This growth was mainly driven by new flagship launches from OnePlus in terms of OnePlus 7 series, price cuts from Apple for its iPhone XR and aggressive promotions from Samsung for Galaxy S10 series. Second-quarter was the first-ever quarter when premium smartphone segment had the highest number of models, offering wide variety of choice for consumers,” Counterpoint said.

As a result, the total shipment volumes in the premium segment reached an all-time high, it added. Counterpoint, however, did not specify the number of smartphones shipped during the quarter. “As more brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Huawei enter this segment, this segment is going to be hyper-competitive in the second half of 2019, great for consumers,” it said.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale: Check price and specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale: Check price and specifications

The combined share of OnePlus, Samsung and Apple was 85 percent during the said quarter, down from 88 percent a year ago, signaling this trend, it added. OnePlus captured its highest ever shipment share of 43 percent in this segment, followed by Samsung (22 percent) and Apple (20 percent).

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3: Price in India, features compared

Also Read

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3: Price in India, features compared

“As Indian smartphone consumers become more mature and are looking to buy their second or third smartphone, the premium segment is becoming a key battleground to acquire these premium consumers. The new brands to watch out which could disrupt with premium features with offerings lurking around Rs 30,000 price points are Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Asus lowering the barriers for consumers with aggressive flagship-grade offerings,” Counterpoint said.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus India, said that the company is “excited about growing the premium smartphone segment that is under-penetrated for several years with less than 5 percent share of the total smartphone segment”.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 6:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs
News
Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs
Top smartphones to launch in August 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in August 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.5GB daily data

News

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.5GB daily data

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 out with new zombie mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 out with new zombie mode

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs

India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.5GB daily data

Vivo S1 pre-order opens up in offline stores; launch offers and pricing details

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report

News

India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report
Top smartphones to launch in August 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in August 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units
Vivo S1 pre-order opens up in offline stores; launch offers and pricing details

News

Vivo S1 pre-order opens up in offline stores; launch offers and pricing details
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

हिंदी समाचार

Snapdeal कस्टमर को देगा 1 लाख रुपये, जानें क्या है मामला

Hike स्टीकर चैट ऐप को मिला ऑटो बैकअप फीचर, यूजर्स को होगा ये बेनिफिट

Friendship Day gifting ideas: 5 हजार से कम में ये हैं पांच बेस्ट ऑप्शन

Samsung Galaxy A10s का पोस्टर लीक, भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Flipstar sale Live आज से हुई शुरू: 80% तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं प्रॉडक्ट्स

News

Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs
News
Intel unveils 10th Gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs
India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report

News

India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units
Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.5GB daily data

News

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.5GB daily data
Vivo S1 pre-order opens up in offline stores; launch offers and pricing details

News

Vivo S1 pre-order opens up in offline stores; launch offers and pricing details