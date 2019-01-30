comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • India's premium smartphone market logs 8 percent growth in 2018: Counterpoint
News

India's premium smartphone market logs 8 percent growth in 2018: Counterpoint

News

OnePlus recorded its highest-ever shipments in a single quarter and captured 36 per cent market share in October-December.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 5:58 PM IST
smartphones

India’s premium smartphone segment, above Rs 30,000, witnessed an eight per cent growth in 2018 with Samsung leading the shipment chart with 34 per cent market share, as per Counterpoint Research.

However, in December quarter, China’s OnePlus led the shipment chart, capturing 36 per cent market share. “Premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000/USD 400 retail price) shipments reached its highest ever (levels) in a quarter (December quarter 2018) and a year (2018).

“The overall premium segment grew 8 per cent year-on-year for…2018 and 16 per cent year-on-year for fourth quarter 2018,” Counterpoint Research said in a blog.

It added that OnePlus recorded its highest-ever shipments in a single quarter and captured 36 per cent market share in October-December. Samsung, on the other hand, had 26 per cent share in the said quarter.

“However, Samsung led the premium market for the full year 2018 in terms of shipments (34 per cent), narrowly inching ahead of OnePlus (33 per cent),” it noted.

The top three brands — OnePlus, Apple and Samsung — accounted for 92 per cent of the overall premium market in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to PTI, OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal said the company has taken a number of steps over the last few quarters to enhance the user experience that has translated into strong growth.

“We have been investing (in India) to set up our own stores across major cities, expanding service centre network to create a differentiated and premium experience for our customers,” he said.

Agarwal added that OnePlus witnessed 58 per cent growth in volume terms in 2018 and expects to maintain the momentum this year as well.

Counterpoint said Apple’s premium segment shipments declined 25 per cent year-on-year in December quarter, “mainly due to extreme high-premium-commanding pricing for iPhones as Apple continues to choose to pay 20 per cent import duty on new imported iPhones instead of manufacturing in India”.

“As a result, we believe Apple to start manufacturing locally for latest iPhones in 2019 and beyond to potentially lower the current higher iPhone pricing,” it added.

Apple’s share of the premium segment in 2018 stood at 23 per cent.

The report pointed out that competition for the US-based company will increase in 2019 with the entry of Android-powered premium offerings by Chinese brands including Huawei and aggressive sales and distribution strategy from OnePlus, Samsung, Huawei and Google.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release
thumb-img
News
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8
thumb-img
News
LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G
thumb-img
News
Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

India's premium smartphone market logs 8 percent growth in 2018: Counterpoint

90% of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2018: Google

Nubia's 'flexible screen' smartphone could launch at MWC 2019

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 'Titanium' color variant launched in India

Intel working on a 3-display foldable smartphone design, reveals patent filing

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

India's premium smartphone market logs 8 percent growth in 2018: Counterpoint

News

India's premium smartphone market logs 8 percent growth in 2018: Counterpoint
90% of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2018: Google

News

90% of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2018: Google
OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

News

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018
Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition teased by Lin Bin

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition teased by Lin Bin

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में 90% कार सेल्स में डिजिटल मीडियम का बड़ा रोल

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 का 'Titanium' कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

इस तरह चलाइए रियलमी C1 में एक साथ दो फेसबुक या व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: जानें कौन स्मार्टफोन है बेहतर

BSNL ने ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर 25 प्रतिशत कैशबैक ऑफर को 28 फरवरी तक बढ़ाया

News

India's premium smartphone market logs 8 percent growth in 2018: Counterpoint
News
India's premium smartphone market logs 8 percent growth in 2018: Counterpoint
90% of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2018: Google

News

90% of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2018: Google
Nubia's 'flexible screen' smartphone could launch at MWC 2019

News

Nubia's 'flexible screen' smartphone could launch at MWC 2019
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 'Titanium' color variant launched in India

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 'Titanium' color variant launched in India
Intel working on a 3-display foldable smartphone design, reveals patent filing

News

Intel working on a 3-display foldable smartphone design, reveals patent filing