Shortly after Elon Musk went to become the Chief of Twitter, he hinted that there will be some top-level changes on the platform. He has gathered his team along with some advisers such as the venture capitalist David Sacks, software technologist Sriram Krishnan, and some more people.

Sriram Krishnan, however, is in the talks right now in the country, mainly because he will be one of the Indian Americans to help Musk build Twitter.

On Twitter, he said that he will be helping out Musk with Twitter 'temporarily' along with some other great people.

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan – sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

Krishnan, who will now work closely with Elon and others to do some changes at Twitter, was born in Chennai, India. He studied at SRM Engineering College, Anna University, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.

After his graduation in India, he moved to the United States and a few years later, he started working with Microsoft as a program manager for Visual Studio. Since then, he has switched to some top firms such as Facebook and Snapchat to work in the product and software department.

Krishnan left Facebook in the year 2016 and joined Snapchat to build the platform’s ad tech. He then left Snapchat in 2017 and the same year he joined Twitter to lead the core consumer product team. However, he left the job back in 2019, and since then he’s been working as an investor and advisor for many firms such as SpaceX, CRED, VSCO, and others.

Krishnan and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy now host a podcast on YouTube and Clubhouse where they invite CEOs and top people from top companies.

Throughout his career so far, he appears to have gained consistent and thorough experience with how social media or software apps work. He also worked at Twitter in the past and has helped SpaceX with investment and advisory.

This hints that he might have a healthy relationship with Musk and since he has experience working for the product team at Twitter, he could be the right one to help Musk do the required changes on the platform.