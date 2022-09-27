India's Supreme Court begins live-streaming of hearings on YouTube

India’s Supreme Court finally started live-streaming hearings of its three Constitution benches for the first time in history on Tuesday. The live streams are available on YouTube, but you can find these links embedded on the Supreme Court’s website. The live-streaming of court proceedings is a part of a project under the National Informatics Centre. The move comes as a respite to the prohibition on the entry of media into court proceedings. Also Read - Indian govt bans 45 YouTube videos from 10 YouTube channels for hateful speech against religious communities

On September 27, 2018, former Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed a landmark judgement on the live telecast or webcast of significant court proceedings, saying “sunlight is the best disinfectant.” Four years later, in a unanimous decision taken by a committee, headed by the current Chief Justice UU Lalit, in a full court recently formally announced that constitution bench proceedings will be available through live streams. Also Read - YouTube offers more ways to creators to make money on Shorts

While the live streaming will take place on YouTube currently, the incumbent Chief Justice told a lawyer that the Supreme Court will soon have its own platform for live streaming. But for the time being, as long as the Supreme Court is using YouTube for live streams, the lawyer urged the apex court to secure the copyright of the proceedings. The proceedings are likely to be available through the court’s own server, after which accessing them on mobile phones, laptops, and computers would become easy. Also Read - YouTube will now let creators reply on fans' comment via Shorts

The new live-streaming system underwent tests on Sunday and Monday by the NIC, and their results turned out to be satisfactory, according to The Indian Express. On the Supreme Court’s website, there is now a dedicated tab that reads: “Live Streaming” and under it, you can see three different streams available as YouTube embeds. The details of the three cases, including their number, petitioner’s name, and respondent’s name, are mentioned below the embedded live streams.