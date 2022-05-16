India tablet market grows 68% YoY in Q1 2022

The India Tablet market grew 68% year-on-year (YoY), while 4G Tablets recorded growth of 74% YoY, claims new insights from CMR’s Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q1 2022 released today. Shipment of Tablets with 8 inches display constituted 26% of the overall shipments in the Indian market. On the other hand, Tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 61% of the shipments. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) launched with Snapdragon 720G SoC

Lenovo (36%), Apple (22%), and Samsung (22%) captured the top three spots in the tablet leaderboard in Q1 2022, followed by Realme and Lava in Q1 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 50MP triple camera setup

According to Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, “Driven by the pandemic and the continuous rise and ebb of the COVID19 cases, many of the sectors are persisting with hybrid or remote work. This is continuing to fuel the adoption of Tablets for work, e-learning and content consumption use cases. The education and healthcare sector have contributed to the uptick in the overall tablet market in India.” Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: In-person attendance, iPadOS, 16, iOS 16 and more expected

Lenovo maintained the first position in the region, mainly driven by its commercial business and retail market. Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) 2GB 32GB series garnered 32% market share, primarily in the Value for Money (INR 7,000-INR 25,000) segment. Lenovo shipments recorded a remarkable 48% YoY growth in Q1 2022.

Apple maintained the second position for Q1 2022 with a 22% market share. Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) had a 45 percent market share, followed by iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) at 11 percent share in the tablet market. Apple shipments recorded a remarkable 31% YoY growth in Q1 2022.

Samsung was placed in the third position on the market leaderboard with a 22% market share. Samsung launched 5G and 4G Tablets in Q1 2022, including the Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi + LTE, Galaxy Tab S8 WiFi + 5G, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus WiFi + 5G, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra WiFi + 5G. Samsung shipments recorded a remarkable 81% YoY growth in Q1 2022.

Future Outlook

CMR anticipates the Tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-12% growth in 2022.

“Driven by the increasingly availability of 5G-capable Tablets, as well as with new market entrants such as Xiaomi with its Pad 5, the Tablet Market in India is going to gain strength. With other potential Tablet market entrants, such as OPPO, vivo and OnePlus, in the offing, the consumers have more choices than before in the Android Tablet market. On the enterprise side, the commercial and government sector will continue to gain strength owing to the traction in digital economy and egovernance,” added Menka.