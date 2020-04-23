comscore TWS earbuds shipments grow 700% YoY in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • India's TWS earbuds market grows 700% YoY in 2019; Apple, Noise and JBL in the lead
News

India's TWS earbuds market grows 700% YoY in 2019; Apple, Noise and JBL in the lead

News

The top five players in the market for TWS earbuds were Apple, Noise, JBL, Samsung and Realme

  • Updated: April 23, 2020 1:25 PM IST
apple-airpods

Image Credit: Apple

True wireless audio started growing popular when the original Apple AirPods came out. First criticized by masses for their small form factor which was convenient but easy to lose, TWS earbuds are all the rage in the industry now. India is one of the largest markets for smartphones, and hence is also a big playground for the TWS game. As a result, nearly every brand that deals with smartphones and even some that don’t have jumped to truly wireless audio. The country has hence, seen a massive 700 percent YoY growth in the truly wireless earbuds segment. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

“The launch of many affordable devices by players like Realme, Xiaomi, and Noise immediately caught consumers’ attention with their audio quality and ease of use. As the Indian market remains largely untapped for TWS, the segment holds huge growth potential and opportunities for new players,” said Counterpoint Research analyst Shilpi Jain. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds 3 will be smaller and compact; reveals patent images

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

As per the report by Counterpoint Research, the market was dominated by US-based Apple at 27 percent, which now sells the Apple AirPods and the Apple AirPods Pro. The brands still saw stiff competition from a variety of brands but stayed ahead due to key elements. These include Apple’s brand value, noise-canceling features, premium quality, and easier integration with Apple devices. Also Read - Redmi Air Dots S budget TWS earbuds launched with 12 hours battery life: Check price

The second in market share was Noise. The brand that focused largely on smart wearables had managed to grab 12 percent of all truly wireless earbuds sales in India. With a portfolio of well-designed TWS devices with long battery life, good audio quality, and affordable pricing, it succeeded in attracting masses. Noise’s Shots X1 Air and X5 also among the top-five best-selling TWS models in 2019.

Realme Buds Air true wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Also Read

Realme Buds Air true wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

The third place was taken by audio brand JBL at 8 percent market share in 2019. The launch of its C100TWS in December was key for the brand. Along with an amazing introductory Rs 4000 discount, the buds were great devices. They featured fast charging and one-click access to Siri and Google made it popular among consumers and made JBL the third best-selling brand in this segment in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 1:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 23, 2020 1:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Gaming

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks

News

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
TWS earbuds shipments grow 700% YoY in India

News

TWS earbuds shipments grow 700% YoY in India
Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

News

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data

News

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays

News

Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Zoom App में यूजर्स की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठाए ये कदम, जानें क्या होंगे बदलाव

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के लिमिटेड एडिशन पॉप अप बॉक्स की कीमत आई सामने

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

News

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked