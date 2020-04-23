TWS earbuds shipments grow 700% YoY in India

True wireless audio started growing popular when the original Apple AirPods came out. First criticized by masses for their small form factor which was convenient but easy to lose, TWS earbuds are all the rage in the industry now. India is one of the largest markets for smartphones, and hence is also a big playground for the TWS game. As a result, nearly every brand that deals with smartphones and even some that don’t have jumped to truly wireless audio. The country has hence, seen a massive 700 percent YoY growth in the truly wireless earbuds segment. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

“The launch of many affordable devices by players like Realme, Xiaomi, and Noise immediately caught consumers’ attention with their audio quality and ease of use. As the Indian market remains largely untapped for TWS, the segment holds huge growth potential and opportunities for new players,” said Counterpoint Research analyst Shilpi Jain. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds 3 will be smaller and compact; reveals patent images

As per the report by Counterpoint Research, the market was dominated by US-based Apple at 27 percent, which now sells the Apple AirPods and the Apple AirPods Pro. The brands still saw stiff competition from a variety of brands but stayed ahead due to key elements. These include Apple’s brand value, noise-canceling features, premium quality, and easier integration with Apple devices. Also Read - Redmi Air Dots S budget TWS earbuds launched with 12 hours battery life: Check price

The second in market share was Noise. The brand that focused largely on smart wearables had managed to grab 12 percent of all truly wireless earbuds sales in India. With a portfolio of well-designed TWS devices with long battery life, good audio quality, and affordable pricing, it succeeded in attracting masses. Noise’s Shots X1 Air and X5 also among the top-five best-selling TWS models in 2019.

The third place was taken by audio brand JBL at 8 percent market share in 2019. The launch of its C100TWS in December was key for the brand. Along with an amazing introductory Rs 4000 discount, the buds were great devices. They featured fast charging and one-click access to Siri and Google made it popular among consumers and made JBL the third best-selling brand in this segment in India.