Infinix, with an aim to set its foot in the high-end segment, has taken the stage at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 to introduce its Concept Phone 2021. The smartphone comes with a number of attractive features but what can catch one’s attention is the support for 160W fast charging.

The technology is touted to fully charge the concept phone’s 4,000mAh battery in just 10 minutes. Quite interesting, right? Here’s a look at all the details.

Infinix Concept Phone 2021 makes its entry

The fast charging technology, which Infinix calls Ultra Flash Charge uses an 8C battery that ensures 18% lower internal resistance in comparison to a 6C battery. For those who don’t know, this rating tells us how fast a lithium battery can be charged or discharged.

The battery also supports a Super Charge Pump that has an accuracy of 98.6 per cent while converting voltage from the USB Type-C port to the voltage in the battery. This is higher than Oppo‘s 125W fast charging tech that ensures a 98 per cent conversion rate.

The charger is made up of Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors for a compact design that calls for better efficiency. Besides all this, the phone gets 20 temperature sensors for the phone’s temperature to stay under 40-degree Celsius while charging. Other than this, the Infinix phone also comes with 50W fast wireless charging.

Then there’s the dual colour-changing back cover that displays different colours in different cases. For example, the changes between silver gray and light blue when there’s an incoming call. It makes use of electrochromic and electroluminescent technology for the effect.

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 also comes with more intriguing elements. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an 88-degree curvature on both sides. Due to this, the phone lacks any physical buttons.

It comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with up to 60X zooming. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel. Additionally, it gets a 64-bit octa-core chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Android 11.

It is to be noted that the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 isn’t available for commercial use as of now.