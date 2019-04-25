comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO
News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

The company will be putting its focus on sub-Rs 10,000 category.

  • Updated: April 25, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Infinix Smart 3 Plus w1

Smartphone maker Infinix, a brand from Transsion Holdings, is eyeing a 60 percent growth in handset sales in 2019, according to a senior company official. “As an organization, we are putting our focus on sub-Rs 10,000 category. Growth is definitely happening in this category. In India, close to 65 percent of overall numbers are below 10K,” Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor told reporters here.

Asked how many handsets the company was expecting to sell, Kapoor said the company was looking at 60 percent growth in smartphones in 2019 over 2018. The company is focussing on tier-II and tier-III cities, he said. On Wednesday, the company launched its latest device ‘Smart 3 Plus’ in Chandigarh. Kapoor said Chandigarh is a critical market for the company as it is a primary driver of trends in the nearby regions of Haryana and Punjab.

Watch: Infinix Hot S3 First Impressions

Infinix is also looking to expand its portfolio in India, and it will soon be launching a fitness band. According to recent numbers from research firm IDC, Transsion Holdings, which also offers brands like itel and TECNO in India, had a market share of 4.5 percent with total smartphone shipments in 2018 reaching 6.4 million units.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: Triple cameras on a budget

Also Read

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: Triple cameras on a budget

The company’s latest launch, ‘Smart 3 Plus’ is priced at Rs 6,999 that will go on sale from April 30. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch display, but the highlight is the triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a low-light sensor to help you capture good photos in low-light conditions. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,500mAh battery.

With inputs from PTI.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 10:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 25, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
News
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Gaming

Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets

News

Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker

Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA

Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO
Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band

News

Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band
Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Review

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions
Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India
Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

News

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

हिंदी समाचार

Lok Sabha Election 2019 : मतदान से जुड़ी भ्रामक ट्वीट पर सख्त हुआ Twitter, कंपनी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया येे खास फीचर

कीमत के मामले में निराश कर सकता है अपकमिंग OnePlus 7 Pro

Xiaomi ने Mi Floor Standing AC को किया लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Amazon Daily Quiz 25 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीतें पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Vivo Y17 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

News

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
News
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA

News

Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA
Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel

News

Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel
Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO
Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today