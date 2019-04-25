Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Smartphone maker Infinix, a brand from Transsion Holdings, is eyeing a 60 percent growth in handset sales in 2019, according to a senior company official. “As an organization, we are putting our focus on sub-Rs 10,000 category. Growth is definitely happening in this category. In India, close to 65 percent of overall numbers are below 10K,” Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor told reporters here.

Asked how many handsets the company was expecting to sell, Kapoor said the company was looking at 60 percent growth in smartphones in 2019 over 2018. The company is focussing on tier-II and tier-III cities, he said. On Wednesday, the company launched its latest device ‘Smart 3 Plus’ in Chandigarh. Kapoor said Chandigarh is a critical market for the company as it is a primary driver of trends in the nearby regions of Haryana and Punjab.

Infinix is also looking to expand its portfolio in India, and it will soon be launching a fitness band. According to recent numbers from research firm IDC, Transsion Holdings, which also offers brands like itel and TECNO in India, had a market share of 4.5 percent with total smartphone shipments in 2018 reaching 6.4 million units.

The company’s latest launch, ‘Smart 3 Plus’ is priced at Rs 6,999 that will go on sale from April 30. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch display, but the highlight is the triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a low-light sensor to help you capture good photos in low-light conditions. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,500mAh battery.

With inputs from PTI.