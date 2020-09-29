comscore Infinix Hot 10 India launch set for October 4: Check expected specifications
Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 was unveiled with a price tag of PKR 20,999, which is around Rs 20,999 in India.

  • Updated: September 29, 2020 6:28 PM IST
Infinix Hot 10

The Infinix Hot 10 is all set to officially launch in India on October 4. The same device was recently launched in Pakistan and now, the brand will bring it to the Indian market. The Infinix Hot 10 was unveiled with a price tag of PKR 20,999, which is around Rs 20,999 in India. But, the company is expected to launch the device in India at a much affordable price. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70, 5,000mAh battery and more; check details

It could be available in India in four color variants. These are Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave color options. As it is already available in one of the markets, we know what could be the possible specifications of the upcoming Infinix Hot series phone. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check price, features and more

Watch: Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Infinix Hot 10 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 10 packs a MediaTek helio G70 chipset. The device comes with a 6.78-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design and the cutout is placed on the left side of the device. It offers a quad-camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with AF. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale on Flipkart at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

The company has added a capacitive fingerprint sensor as well. For selfies, the Infinix 10 sports an 8-megapixel camera. There is a massive 5,200mAh battery under the hood. The device ships with a 10W charger. The Infinix Hot 10 runs XOS 7.0 OS, which is based on Android 10. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port, and DTS Audio. One can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2020 6:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2020 6:28 PM IST

Best Sellers