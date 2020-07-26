comscore Infinix Hot 10 Lite with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC spotted online
Infinix Hot 10 Lite with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC spotted online

Infinix just recently launched its latest Smart 4 Plus smartphone with a price tag of Rs 7,999 in India. Now it appears that the company could take the wraps off a new phone with entry-level specs. Th

  Published: July 26, 2020 6:08 PM IST
Infinix Hot 8

Infinix just recently launched its latest Smart 4 Plus smartphone with a price tag of Rs 7,999 in India. Now it appears that the company could take the wraps off a new phone with entry-level specs. The Infinix Hot 10 Lite has been spotted on Google Play Console listing with some features. The company launched the Infinix Hot 9 and its Pro model back in May this year and we could possibly see the Hot 10 in the coming weeks. Also Read - Infinix launches iRocker truly wireless earbuds: Check price in India, features

As per the listing, the Infinix Hot 10 Lite comes with MediaTek Helio A20 chipset and 2GB RAM option. A recently leaked copy of the Device Configuration Guide revealed all the future devices must have more than 2GB RAM in order to fully utilize Android 11. Those phones with 2GB or less must launch as an Android Go device. The brand is expected to offer the device with at least 3GB RAM variant. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 specifications leaked online

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

The Infinix Hot 10 Lite will ship with Android 10 out of the box. The listing even claims that the upcoming Infinix phone will have an HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with 320ppi pixel density. The Google Play Console page also suggests that the phone will feature a dewdrop notch design, which is not surprising. The Infinix Hot 8 smartphone was also launched with a V-shaped notched display. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 Lite listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The rest of the details regarding the devices are currently scarce. To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 8,499 in India, but it is currently available for Rs 9,499. For the same price, you will get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration with this device.

The Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: July 26, 2020 6:08 PM IST

