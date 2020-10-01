Infinix Hot 10 to be available with 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

The Infinix Hot 10 is all set to make its debut in India on October 4. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has published a dedicated page, revealing that the device will be available with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset. The company is expected to offer the budget handset in four color variants, including Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave color options. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

The India price of the Infinix Hot 10 will be revealed in a few days. In Pakistan, the handset is being sold at PKR 20,999 (around Rs 9,300). This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at at PKR 23,999 (approx Rs 10,600) and 6GB + 128GB storage variant will cost PKR 25,999 (roughly Rs 11,500).

Infinix Hot 10 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 10 packs a MediaTek helio G70 chipset. The device comes with a 6.78-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design and the cutout is placed on the left side of the device. It offers a quad-camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with AF. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens.

The company has added a capacitive fingerprint sensor as well. For selfies, the Infinix 10 sports an 8-megapixel camera. There is a massive 5,200mAh battery under the hood. The device ships with a 10W charger. The Infinix Hot 10 runs XOS 7.0 OS, which is based on Android 10. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port, and DTS Audio. One can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor.