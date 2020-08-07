comscore Infinix Hot 10 with MediaTek Helio G70, Android 10 spotted online
Infinix Hot 10 with MediaTek Helio G70, Android 10 spotted online: Check details

The Infinix Hot 10 will pack a MediaTek MT6769 SoC under the hood, which is basically the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The same chip is also powering the Realme Narzo 10A smartphone.

  Published: August 7, 2020 9:00 PM IST
It seems that Infinix will soon add a new phone to its Infinix Hot series. In May this year, the brand launched the Infinix Hot 9 series and now, it is expected to launch its successor soon. The upcoming Infinix Hot 10 has reportedly made an appearance on a Google Play Console listing as well as on TUV Rheinland. Read on to know more about the new budget phone. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

The alleged Infinix Hot 10 device has two model numbers, X682C and X682B, as per the TUV Rheinland listing. It suggests that the handset will arrive with a 4GB RAM option and an octa-core MediaTek processor. It could feature a 5,100mAh battery. As per the Google Play Console listing, the device will ship with Android out of the box and sport a 720×1,640 pixels display with 320ppi pixel density. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart: Check prices, offers and specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 is listed with model number ‘Infinix-X682C.’ It will pack a MediaTek MT6769 SoC under the hood, which is basically the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The same chip is also powering the Realme Narzo 10A smartphone. It seems that the brand will finally be offering a better processor, which will be good news for many users. However, it remains to be seen what comprises Infinix plans to make in order to pack a better chip inside the handset. It is expected to come with a punch-hole display design. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus Sale today at 1pm via Flipkart; check price, specifications

The device could have Mali G52 GPU clocked at 820MHz. The company is likely to offer the Infinix Hot 10 in other variants, apart from just 4GB RAM. It is said to feature a 5,100mAh battery as well. The Google Play Console listing and TUV Rheinland listing were first spotted by 91Mobiles. To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 was launched with a starting price of Rs 9,499, and its sequel is expected to cost a little more. The Infinix Hot 10 series price in India could be under Rs 15,000 segment. It is worth mentioning that the company is yet to officially confirm the existence of the handset.

  • Published Date: August 7, 2020 9:00 PM IST

