The Infinix Hot 10 smartphone has been launched in India. This time around, there is no entry-level chipset under the hood. The Infinix Hot 10 is the first phone from the company with a powerful Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. The same chipset is also powering the Realme C3 smartphone. The brand will start selling the phone from October 16. The Infinix Hot 10 sale in India will take place on Flipkart at 12:00PM. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 Review: A good package, just shy of being great

Infinix Hot 10: Price in India, specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 price in India is set at Rs 9,999. The company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the mentioned price. The latest budget phone from Infinix is powered by a MediaTek helio G70 chipset. The device comes with a 6.78-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design and the cutout is placed on the left side of the device. It runs XOS 7.0 OS, which is based on Android 10. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 to be available with 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC: All you need to know

As for the cameras, you get a 16-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup, which is assisted by a quad-LED flash. There is also an 8CM macro lens. The details of the other sensors are not known. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is assisted by dual selfie flashlight. The handset comes with an AI-based scene detection mode that detects a scene and adjusts the parameter to deliver better photos. There is also a Super Night mode for brighter and better low-light photography. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

The company has added a capacitive fingerprint sensor as well. For selfies, the Infinix Hot 10 sports an 8-megapixel camera. There is a massive 5,020mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone comes with 18W fast charge support. The company is claiming that this charger can top up the handset by 100 percent in just 2 hours and 30 mins. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port, and DTS Audio. One can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor.