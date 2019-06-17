Transsion Holding’s online-exclusive sub-brand Infinix recently launched its new smartphone in India. Today, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro sale kicks off in India. The device costs Rs 8,999, and it will be available via Flipkart. The company claims that Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first smartphone with 6GB of RAM priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro price in India

As mentioned, the Hot 7 Pro will be available today for Rs 8,999. This is however a special price valid till June 21. The smartphone actually costs Rs 9,999. Post June 21, the smartphone will be available at its original price. The Infinix Hot 7 Pro sale kicks off today, and it is available via Flipkart.

“With Hot 7 Pro, we have achieved the perfect balance between making a phone truly feature-rich and oriented for the young user without compromising on the price aspect,” Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said at the launch.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro features, specifications

As far as the Hot 7 Pro’s features and specifications are concerned, there is a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch at top. A MediaTek Helio P22 chipset powers the smartphone, and it is paired with 6GB of RAM. There is 64GB internal storage on offer, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. Another talking point is the 4,000mAh battery under the hood. Infinix claims that the battery is good enough to offer up to 27 hours of talk time.

The Hot 7 Pro comes with a set of four cameras for photography. There is a pair of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the front as well as the back. The cameras also use AI technology for bokeh, gender recognition, age, facial expression, and beauty mode.

The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor for security. It also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and microUSB. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based XOS 5.0 out-of-the-box.

With Inputs from IANS