Transsion Holding’s online-exclusive sub-brand Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India. Called Infinix Hot 7 Pro, it is the successor to the Infinix Hot 6 Pro. The Hot 6 Pro was launched in India last year, priced at Rs 7,999. Read on to find out everything about the new Hot 7 Pro.

Hot 7 Pro price in India

The Hot 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 in India. Also there is a launch discount on offer, which brings down the price by Rs 1,000. In essence, the new smartphone can be bought for only Rs 8,999. The smartphone sale kicks off on June 17, via Flipkart. And the special price will be valid till June 21. Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight Black and Aqua Blue color options.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro features, specifications

As far as the Hot 7 Pro’s features and specifications are concerned, there is a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch at top. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. There is 64GB internal storage on offer that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. Infinix claims that the battery is good enough to offer up to 27 hours of talk time.

The smartphone is equipped with four cameras for photography. There is a pair of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the front as well as the back. The cameras are backed by AI technology for bokeh, gender recognition, age, facial expression, and beauty mode.

The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor for security. It also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and microUSB. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based XOS 5.0 out-of-the-box.

“With Hot 7 Pro, we have achieved the perfect balance between making a phone truly feature-rich and oriented for the young user without compromising on the price aspect,” said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, in a press statement.