comscore Infinix Hot 7 India launch: Price, features, specifications
  • Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras, MediaTek SoC launched: Price in India, features, specifications
Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras, MediaTek SoC launched: Price in India, features, specifications

The new Infinix Hot 7 is among the most affordable smartphones with four cameras on board. There's a dual-camera setup at the back, as well as the front.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 4:10 PM IST
Earlier this month, we reported about Infinix’s plans to launch a new smartphone with four cameras. And today, the company has launched that smartphone. Called Infinix Hot 7, the device comes with dual cameras at the front as well as the back. Read on to find out about the Infinix Hot 7 price in India, features, and specifications.

Infinix Hot 7 price in India

The Infinix Hot 7 launches about a month after the unveiling of the Infinix Hot 7 Pro. The new smartphone comes with a slightly cheaper price tag, and different features and specifications.

The Infinix Hot 7 costs Rs 7,999, and will be going on sale from July 15 via Flipkart. There is only one variant featuring 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight Black, Aqua Blue, and Mocha Brown color options.

Infinix Hot 7 features, specifications

Competition in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment is quite strong, but the Hot 7 stands out because of its photographic chops. There are essentially four cameras onboard, two at the front and two at the back. At the back, there is a combination of 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Camera features include PDAF, Dual LED Flash, AI Portrait, AI HDR, Night, Sports, Blue Sky, and Text.

As mentioned, there’s also a dual-camera setup up front. This includes a combination of 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Camera features include LED Flash support and AI-backed Beauty mode.

Rest of the smartphone features include a 6.19-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 2.39GHz MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core SoC. The internal memory onboard can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 9 Pie based XOS 5.0. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there’s also the Face Unlock feature. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. Infinix claims that the battery is good enough to offer up to 36 hours of 4G talk time, and up to 26 days of standby time.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 4:10 PM IST

