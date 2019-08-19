comscore Infinix Hot 8 India launch expected in first week of September, price tipped
Infinix Hot 8 India launch expected in first week of September, price tipped to be under Rs 10,000

The Infinix Hot 8 is said to launch in India in the first week of September. As the name suggests, it will be a successor to the Infinix Hot 7 phone. Read on to know more about the phone's expected specifications and features.

  Published: August 19, 2019 7:30 PM IST
Infinix Hot 7 Pro Camera

(Representational Image: Infinix Hot 7 Pro)

The Infinix Hot 8 budget device is reportedly all set to make its debut in India. Recently, a few retail box images of the Hot 8 surfaced online, which revealed what could be the front profile of it. Now, a fresh report claims that the Infinix Hot 8 will launch in India in the first week of September. As the name suggests, it will be a successor to the Infinix Hot 7 phone.

The price of the smartphone is tipped to be under Rs 10,000 price bracket. The Hot 8 is likely to feature a waterdrop-style notched display design. The company could launch the device in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Themobileindian reports. There could be an octa-core MediaTek P22 chipset under the hood. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the handset might arrive with a triple camera setup at the back.

The Infinix Hot 8 is expected to offer better specifications than its predecessor, Infinix Hot 7. To recall, the Hot 7 was launched in India in July earlier this year. It comes with a price label of Rs 7,999, and is available for purchase via Flipkart. There are essentially four cameras onboard, two at the front and two at the back. At the back, there is a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. Camera features include PDAF, Dual LED Flash, AI Portrait, AI HDR, Night, Sports, Blue Sky, and Text.

As mentioned, there’s also a dual-camera setup on the front. This includes a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an LED Flash and AI-backed Beauty mode. Rest of the smartphone features include a 6.19-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 2.39GHz MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core SoC. The internal memory is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

  Published Date: August 19, 2019 7:30 PM IST

