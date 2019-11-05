Infinix launched its budget Hot 8 smartphone in September this year. The device was launched with a price label of Rs 7,999. But the company was selling the handset at a special price of Rs 6,999, as part of an introductory offer, which Infinix has extended till December 31. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The brand has confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase every Wednesday.

The Infinix Hot 8 will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The device comes with a massive 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The company is offering the phone in two color variants, including Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple. Here’s everything you need to know about this Infinix smartphone.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone with a drop notch display design. The Infinix device also offers support for Dirac HD surround sound. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company claims that the new Infinix phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

As mentioned above, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It ships with XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Infinix Hot 8 Price 6999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh