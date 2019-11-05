comscore Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

The Infinix Hot 8 is currently available for Rs 6,999 via Flipkart. The smartphone is available in only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Check out the phone's features and specifications here.

  • Updated: November 5, 2019 4:36 PM IST
Infinix Hot 8

Infinix launched its budget Hot 8 smartphone in September this year. The device was launched with a price label of Rs 7,999. But the company was selling the handset at a special price of Rs 6,999, as part of an introductory offer, which Infinix has extended till December 31. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The brand has confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase every Wednesday.

The Infinix Hot 8 will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The device comes with a massive 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The company is offering the phone in two color variants, including Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple. Here’s everything you need to know about this Infinix smartphone.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone with a drop notch display design. The Infinix device also offers support for Dirac HD surround sound. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company claims that the new Infinix phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

As mentioned above, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It ships with XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Infinix Hot 8
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 4:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 5, 2019 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Deals

Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Deals

Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more
Redmi 8 to go on sale on November 7: Price, offers, specs

News

Redmi 8 to go on sale on November 7: Price, offers, specs
Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000
Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Deals

Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की अगली सेल 12 नवंबर को होगी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

1MORE ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाला Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro स्मार्ट टीवी तीन स्क्रीन साइज के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale : Redmi के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं धमाकेदार डील्स

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
News
Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

News

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

News

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features