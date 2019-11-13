The Infinix Hot 8 smartphone will be up for grabs at 12:00PM today. This device packs a massive display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Infinix will be selling this device for Rs 6,999 via Flipkart. It is important to note that this is basically an introductory offer, which will end on December 31. The Infinix Hot 8 is originally priced at Rs 7,999. For the same price, you can get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 sports a 6.52-inch display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone with a drop notch display design. The Infinix device also offers support for Dirac HD surround sound. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The company is offering the phone in two color variants, including Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh.

The company claims that this Infinix phone can offer 25 days of standby time. As mentioned above, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It runs XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Infinix Hot 8 Price 6999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh