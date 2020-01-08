comscore Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more
News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

News

The key highlights of the Infinix Hot 8 phone are a 5,000mAh battery, and a big display, triple rear cameras and more.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 9:32 AM IST
Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8 will go on sale again today at 12:00PM. This budget phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The company is still selling the device with a price label of Rs 6,999, which is an introductory offer. The Infinix Hot 8 is originally priced at Rs 7,999. For the same price, you can get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The key highlights of this phone are a 5,000mAh battery, and a big display, triple rear cameras and more.

As for the specifications of the phone, the Infinix Hot 8 sports a 6.52-inch display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone with a drop notch display design. The Infinix device also offers support for Dirac HD surround sound. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The company is offering the phone in two color variants, including Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple.

Watch: Infinix S5 Lite Review

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs an AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh.

Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000

Also Read

Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000

The company claims that the Infinix Hot 8 phone can offer 25 days of standby time. As mentioned above, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The device ships with XOS 5 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Infinix Hot 8
Price Rs 6,999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh
  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 9:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
News
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

Honor Magic Watch 2 teased; to launch soon with Band 5i

News

Honor Magic Watch 2 teased; to launch soon with Band 5i

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, and more discounted on Flipkart

Deals

Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, and more discounted on Flipkart
Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more
Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone

News

Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone
5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000

Top Products

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000
Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out

News

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: टूर्नामेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए शुरू, यहां करें रजिस्टर

भारत में अब रूम AC 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस के टेम्प्रेचर पर सेट रहेंगे : रिपोर्ट

ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों से डाटा चुरा कर ग्राहकों से ठगी के आरोपित गिरफ्तार

 Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Mi Super Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, चैक करें ये सभी डील्स

News

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
Wearables
Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

News

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more
MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020
Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet