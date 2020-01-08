Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

Infinix Hot 8 will go on sale again today at 12:00PM. This budget phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The company is still selling the device with a price label of Rs 6,999, which is an introductory offer. The Infinix Hot 8 is originally priced at Rs 7,999. For the same price, you can get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The key highlights of this phone are a 5,000mAh battery, and a big display, triple rear cameras and more.

As for the specifications of the phone, the Infinix Hot 8 sports a 6.52-inch display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone with a drop notch display design. The Infinix device also offers support for Dirac HD surround sound. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The company is offering the phone in two color variants, including Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs an AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh.

The company claims that the Infinix Hot 8 phone can offer 25 days of standby time. As mentioned above, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The device ships with XOS 5 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.