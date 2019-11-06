comscore Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more
Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

The Infinix Hot 8 will cost you Rs 6,999, which is basically an introductory offer. You can buy Infinix's Hot 8 phone via Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

  Published: November 6, 2019 11:49 AM IST
The Infinix Hot 8 smartphone will be up for grabs in a few minutes. The device comes with a massive 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. This wallet-friendly handset will cost you Rs 6,999. This is basically an introductory offer, which will end on December 31. The Infinix Hot 8 is originally priced at Rs 7,999, which is for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Additionally, it will be available for purchase every Wednesday. You can buy Infinix’s Hot 8 phone via Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone with a drop notch display design. The Infinix device also offers support for Dirac HD surround sound. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The company is offering the phone in two color variants, including Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple.

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November; likely to be priced below Rs 8,000

Also Read

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November; likely to be priced below Rs 8,000

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company claims that the new Infinix phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

As mentioned above, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It ships with XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Infinix Hot 8
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: November 6, 2019 11:49 AM IST

