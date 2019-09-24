comscore Infinix Hot 8 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features
Infinix Hot 8 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 will go on sale in India today. It is currently available for Rs 6,999 via Flipkart. The smartphone is available in only one variant, which is 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

  Published: September 24, 2019 9:07 AM IST
The Infinix Hot 8 will go on sale in India today. The handset will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The device comes with a massive 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 8 sale will begin at 12:00PM. The handset will be available in two color variants, including Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Infinix smartphone.

Infinix Hot 8 price in India, sale offers

Infinix launched the Hot 8 smartphone with a price label of Rs 7,999. But, the company is currently offering the phone at a special price of Rs 6,999, as part of an introductory offer. This offer will expire after October 30. The smartphone is available in only one variant, which is 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The company is also offering 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cards and ICICI Bank credit card with EMI for today’s sale. Additionally, the Infinix Hot 8 consumers can avail EMI options listed by Flipkart and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone with a drop notch display design. The Infinix device also offers support for Dirac HD surround sound. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company claims that the new Infinix phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

As mentioned above, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It ships with XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Infinix Hot 8
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: September 24, 2019 9:07 AM IST

