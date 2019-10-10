comscore Infinix Hot 8 software update rolling out with latest security patch
The latest Infinix Hot 8 software update brings the latest 2019 Android security patch for the month of October. It also optimizes the rear and front camera framework.

  Published: October 10, 2019 10:26 AM IST
Infinix Hot 8

Infinix has rolled out a new software update for its latest budget Hot 8 smartphone. It brings the latest 2019 Android security patch for the month of October. The update also optimizes the rear and front camera framework. The company has also updated selected XOS apps, including the YO Party, Boomplay and Phone Master apps. The brand says that its XClub app will now offer users “good content, breaking news, funny jokes and complete download on raging current topics.”

Users just need to open XClub app and tap on the update button. The update also optimizes the audio of the phone, and the overall system stability. To recall, the Infinix Hot 8 was launched in India in September this year. The handset comes with a whopping 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It supports Dirac HD surround sound, and runs XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

It is built around a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC. Talking about the cameras, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company says that the phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

Infinix launched the device in only 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. It supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, FM and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Infinix Hot 8 is available in Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, and Midnight Black colors.

Features Infinix Hot 8
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: October 10, 2019 10:26 AM IST

