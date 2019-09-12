Infinix’s latest entry-level smartphone, the Infinix Hot 8, will go on sale first time on Flipkart today at 12:00PM. The handset was launched in India last week for Rs 7,999, but the company will initially offer it at a special price of Rs 6,999 until October 30. It will be made available on Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple color options.

Infinix has only launched one variant of the Hot 8 in India. It comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The company is also offering 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cards customers for today’s sale. Additionally, the Infinix Hot 8 consumers can avail EMI options listed by Flipkart and 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Infinix Hot 8: Specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5d glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another phone with a drop notch display design. The smartphone also supports Dirac HD surround sound. It runs XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

Talking about the cameras, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company says that the phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

Infinix has launched the device in only 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. For security purpose, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Features Infinix Hot 8 Price 7,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh