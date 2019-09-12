comscore Infinix Hot 8 to go on sale for first time on Flipkart at Rs 6,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 8 to go on sale for first time on Flipkart at introductory price of Rs 6,999
News

Infinix Hot 8 to go on sale for first time on Flipkart at introductory price of Rs 6,999

News

Infinix has only launched one variant of the Hot 8 in India. It comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The company is also offering 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cards customers for today's sale.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 8:37 AM IST
Infinix Hot 8 image 2

Infinix’s latest entry-level smartphone, the Infinix Hot 8, will go on sale first time on Flipkart today at 12:00PM. The handset was launched in India last week for Rs 7,999, but the company will initially offer it at a special price of Rs 6,999 until October 30. It will be made available on Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple color options.

Infinix has only launched one variant of the Hot 8 in India. It comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The company is also offering 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cards customers for today’s sale. Additionally, the Infinix Hot 8 consumers can avail EMI options listed by Flipkart and 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Infinix Hot 8: Specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5d glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another phone with a drop notch display design. The smartphone also supports Dirac HD surround sound. It runs XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

Infinix Hot 8 review

Talking about the cameras, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company says that the phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

Infinix Hot 8 review: A promising entry-level smartphone

Also Read

Infinix Hot 8 review: A promising entry-level smartphone

Infinix has launched the device in only 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. For security purpose, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Features Infinix Hot 8
Price 7,999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 8:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 Motion Sense gestures leak in an online video
News
Google Pixel 4 Motion Sense gestures leak in an online video
Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm launched in India for Rs 10,999

News

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm launched in India for Rs 10,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know

EA announces two Apex Legends physical editions

Gaming

EA announces two Apex Legends physical editions

Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

Gaming

Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Infinix Hot 8 first sale today at 12PM

Google Pixel 4 Motion Sense gestures leak in an online video

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm launched in India for Rs 10,999

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know
Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today
Realme 5 Pro to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 6 हजार में मिलेगा 4GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 : 29 सितंबर से शुरू होगी फ्लिपकार्ट की बिग बिलियन डेज सेल, जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

Oppo A5 2020 और A9 2020 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel Xstream Fibre लॉन्च, JioFiber को टक्कर देने के लिए एयरटेल ने पेश किया 1Gbps स्पीड वाला ब्रॉडबेंड सर्विस

Infinix Hot 8 कल दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री पर आएगा


News

Infinix Hot 8 first sale today at 12PM
News
Infinix Hot 8 first sale today at 12PM
Google Pixel 4 Motion Sense gestures leak in an online video

News

Google Pixel 4 Motion Sense gestures leak in an online video
Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm launched in India for Rs 10,999

News

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm launched in India for Rs 10,999
Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

News

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India