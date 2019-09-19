The entry-level Infinix Hot 8 smartphone will be up for its second sale today on Flipkart. The flash sale will take place at 12:00PM, and the device will still be made available at its introductory offer price of Rs 6,999. The handset was launched in India at the starting of this month. Infinix launched the Hot 8 at Rs 7,999, but decided to offer it initially at a special price of Rs 6,999 until October 30.

The Infinix Hot 8 comes in two color variants of Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple. The company has launched it in one variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The company is also offering 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cards and ICICI Bank credit card with EMI for today’s sale. Additionally, the Infinix Hot 8 consumers can avail EMI options listed by Flipkart and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Infinix Hot 8: Specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another phone with a drop notch display design. The smartphone also supports Dirac HD surround sound. It runs XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

Talking about the cameras, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company says that the phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

Infinix has launched the device in only 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. For security purpose, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Features Infinix Hot 8 Price 7,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh