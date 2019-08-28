Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings is gearing up to launch a disruptive affordable smartphone in India. This smartphone will be under the company’s Infinix Mobile brand, and will be unveiled on September 4. As per IANS, the upcoming phone is the Infinix Hot 8. As the name suggests, it will be the successor to the Infinix Hot 7. The report adds that the upcoming smartphone is likely to cost less than Rs 8,000.

Infinix Hot 8 known details

The upcoming smartphone will be the third in Infinix’s ‘Hot’ series. It is also likely to boast a triple-camera setup at the back. Other features likely to be present are MediaTek P22 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Taking cue from the leaks, the Hot 8 appears to be a promising affordable device with cutting-edge features.

To put the Infinix Hot 8 into perspective, the Infinix Hot 7 launched in India with a price tag of Rs 7,999. It comes with features like 6.19-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, and up to 256GB expandable memory. There are essentially four cameras onboard – two at the front and two at the back. At the back, there is a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Up front is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an LED Flash and AI-backed Beauty mode.

Infinix has so far launched successful devices like the Smart 3 Plus, S4, Hot 7, and the Hot 7 PRO. The company is present in 36 countries. These include emerging markets like Latin America, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, South and South-East Asia. It was recently listed among the top-30 most admired brands in Africa by the British magazine “African Business”.