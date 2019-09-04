comscore Infinix Hot 8 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Infinix Hot 8 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,999

The Infinix Hot 8 has been launched with a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The new smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 in India.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 1:06 PM IST
The Infinix Hot 8 has been launched in India. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The new entry-level smartphone comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in India. For the price, Infinix will sell the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Notably, this is an introductory price and the phone will be available for Rs 7,999 after October 30. Some of the key highlights of the Infinix Hot 8 are a 6.5-inch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, drop notch display and more. Read on to know more about Infinix’s new offering.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 8 is equipped with a 6.52-inch display with 90.3 percent screen to body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5d glass. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is yet another phone with a drop notch display design. The smartphone also supports Dirac HD surround sound. It runs XOS 5 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Talking about the cameras, the device packs AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh. The company says that the phone can offer 25 days of standby time.

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras, MediaTek SoC launched: Price in India, features, specifications

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras, MediaTek SoC launched: Price in India, features, specifications

Infinix has launched the device in only 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. For security purpose, the handset supports the face unlock feature, and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Sensors onboard include G-Sensor, Proximity, Light and Compass. The phone also has Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG and FM. The company is offering the Infinix Hot 8 in four color options, including Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey and Midnight Black.

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 1:06 PM IST

