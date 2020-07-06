comscore Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM goes on sale at 12PM | BGR India
Infinix Hot 9 with 6.6-inch display, 5,000mAh battery goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, features

Infinix Hot 9 is a budget smartphone offering a large 6.6-inch display and massive 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 9:01 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 series 1

Infinix Hot 9, the budget smartphone from the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings, goes on sale today. The smartphone was launched in India in late May as the budget contender to Xiaomi and Realme. Infinix Hot 9 builds on the success of Infinix S5 and features a similar design language. Launched alongside the Hot 9 Pro, the Hot 9 is a more affordable offering in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

Infinix Hot 9 Sale: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 is available only in one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in violet and ocean wave color options. The smartphone differs from its Pro sibling only in one department: camera. Infinix Hot 9 will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST today on Flipkart and no-cost EMI starts at Rs 750 per month. The smartphone is aimed at those looking for a big display and large battery at an affordable price point. Also Read - Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online; everything we know

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Hot 9 comes equipped with a large 6.6-inch display. This IPS LCD display has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; price in India, specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Also Read

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup. The main camera on the back is a 13-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth and a low-light sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Infinix‘s custom skin called XOS 6.0 based on Android 10 and is one of the best devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 9:01 AM IST

