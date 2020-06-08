The Infinix Hot 9 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the budget phone’s price is under Rs 10,000 segment. The Infinix Hot 9 series price in India starts from Rs 8,499. The key highlights of the Infinix phone are a quad rear camera setup, a 6.6-inch display and 5,000mAh battery. Read on to find out everything about it.

Infinix Hot 9: Price in India, colors, offers

The Infinix Hot 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,499. For the same price, Flipkart will be selling 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration with this device. In Indonesia, the company is offering the 4GB RAM model with 128GB storage. As for the color options, the company is currently only offering the latest handset in Ocean Waves and Violet. As per the e-commerce giant’s website, customers will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Infinix Hot 9: Specifications, features

The recently launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Infinix Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on the device. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0. The devices also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones.

Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers support for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Surround Audio tech.