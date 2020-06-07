comscore Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know
Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

Infinix has already started selling the Hot 9 Pro on Flipkart, but tomorrow on June 8 at 12:00PM (12 noon), the Infinix Hot 9 will be up for purchase for the first time.

  Published: June 7, 2020 11:26 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 series 3

Infinix recently launched two smartphones – Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro – in India for budget consumers. Both new Infinix smartphones come with a 5,000mAH battery, a quad rear camera setup, a whopping 6.6-inch display. There is only one difference between the two phones, which is in the camera department. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 चार बैक कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 709 रुपये EMI में खरीदें

Infinix has already started selling the Hot 9 Pro on Flipkart, but tomorrow on June 8 at 12:00PM (12 noon), the Hot 9 will be up for purchase for the first time. The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 8,499 in India. You will get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model at this price. The Hot 9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 9,499 in India. These will be available in different color options, including Ocean Waves and Violet. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Infinix Hot 9 Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Specifications, features

The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

The Infinix Hot 9 and the Pro variant come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers supports for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Audio tech.

Features Infinix Hot 9 Hot 9 Pro
Price 8499 9499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
OS Android™ 10.0 Android 10-powered XOS 6.0
Display IPS-6.6-inch IPS LCD-HD+ 1600*720 6.60-inch-720×1600 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB 4 GB + 64 GB
Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel 8 megapixel selfie camera
Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 7, 2020 11:26 AM IST

