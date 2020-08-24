comscore Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers
News

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

News

The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 9,499 in India on Flipkart.

  • Published: August 24, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 series 3

Infinix recently launched two smartphones – Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro – in India for budget consumers. Both new Infinix smartphones come with a 5,000mAH battery, a quad rear camera setup, a whopping 6.6-inch display. There is only one difference between the two phones, which is in the camera department. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: Here's what you need to know

Infinix has already started selling both the smartphones via flash sales. Both are made available through Flipkart. Today, the company will be selling only the Infinix Hot 9 on Flipkart at 12:00PM (noon). Also Read - iPhone XR, SE 2020 and iPhone 11 get special price cut for Apple Days sale on Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9: Price in India

The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 9,499 in India. You will get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model at this price. The Hot 9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,499 in India. These are available in different color options, including Ocean Waves and Violet. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

Specifications, features

The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The devices also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers supports for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Audio tech.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 24, 2020 11:33 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9

8499

Android™ 10.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
13MP + 2MP+ 2MP
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9999

Android 10-powered XOS 6.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series
News
After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series
Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

News

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display

Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India with key specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India with key specifications

Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know

News

Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display

Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India with key specifications

Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

News

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers
Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know

News

Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know
Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details
Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Gionee Max स्मार्टफोन की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile में आज होगी बड़ी घोषणा, जानें क्या नई चीज हो सकती है शामिल

Realme Buds Classic ईयरफोन्स आज से सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Mi TV Stick Vs Nokia Media Streamer: किसमें मिलते हैं बेहतर फीचर्स?

Xiaomi और Realme को टक्कर देगा वीवो, जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Vivo Y20 और Vivo Y20i दो स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series
News
After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series
Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

News

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers
iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display
Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India with key specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India with key specifications
Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know

News

Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers