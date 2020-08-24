Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

Infinix recently launched two smartphones – Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro – in India for budget consumers. Both new Infinix smartphones come with a 5,000mAH battery, a quad rear camera setup, a whopping 6.6-inch display. There is only one difference between the two phones, which is in the camera department. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: Here's what you need to know

Infinix has already started selling both the smartphones via flash sales. Both are made available through Flipkart. Today, the company will be selling only the Infinix Hot 9 on Flipkart at 12:00PM (noon). Also Read - iPhone XR, SE 2020 and iPhone 11 get special price cut for Apple Days sale on Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9: Price in India

The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 9,499 in India. You will get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model at this price. The Hot 9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,499 in India. These are available in different color options, including Ocean Waves and Violet. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

Specifications, features

The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The devices also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers supports for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Audio tech.