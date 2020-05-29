Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

Infinix Hot 9 Series, the successor to Hot 8 Series, is set to launch in India today. The company has been teasing this new series on Flipkart for a couple of weeks. The company has also confirmed that there will be two devices launching as part of this new series. Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be the next two budget devices from the company. The sub-brand of Transsion Holdings seems to be bringing some of the design elements from S series to this product lineup. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 Series India Launch: What to expect

The Infinix Hot 9 Series launch is scheduled for today and there doesn’t seem to be a virtual event. We know that these two devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The company is teasing the launch as “Har Badi Shuruaat Ke Liye” hinting at the big display. Both Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. They also sport a quad camera setup on the back with one key difference. Also Read - Infinix S5 Lite Review: Feature-packed with an affordable price tag

Both the devices seem to share a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There also seems to be an additional low-light sensor for night mode. The main camera on the Infinix Hot 9 is a 13-megapixel shooter paired with triple LED flash. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro gets a 48-megapixel main camera with quad LED flash. At the front, there is a punch-hole selfie camera similar to the one we saw on the Infinix S5 series. There is also a big 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution and likely using an IPS panel. Also Read - Infinix S5 Review: Versatile cameras on a budget

The teaser for the smartphone on Flipkart inadvertently confirms that there is a 5,000mAh battery. We are expecting the Infinix Hot 9 Series to launch in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. They are also likely to use MediaTek processors to reach that affordable price point. The Infinix S5 series was impressive for the price and Hot 9 needs to be different. With the launch of Realme Narzo 10 series in India, Infinix is entering a space that is not easy to compete in.