comscore Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear camera and punch-hole display to launch today: Expected price, specifications
News

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear camera and punch-hole display to launch today: Expected price, specifications

News

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will differ primarily in terms of their rear camera setup. The two devices are expected to compete with Xiaomi and Realme phones in the affordable price segment.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 9:26 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 Series main

Photo: Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 Series, the successor to Hot 8 Series, is set to launch in India today. The company has been teasing this new series on Flipkart for a couple of weeks. The company has also confirmed that there will be two devices launching as part of this new series. Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be the next two budget devices from the company. The sub-brand of Transsion Holdings seems to be bringing some of the design elements from S series to this product lineup. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 Series India Launch: What to expect

The Infinix Hot 9 Series launch is scheduled for today and there doesn’t seem to be a virtual event. We know that these two devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The company is teasing the launch as “Har Badi Shuruaat Ke Liye” hinting at the big display. Both Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. They also sport a quad camera setup on the back with one key difference. Also Read - Infinix S5 Lite Review: Feature-packed with an affordable price tag

Both the devices seem to share a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There also seems to be an additional low-light sensor for night mode. The main camera on the Infinix Hot 9 is a 13-megapixel shooter paired with triple LED flash. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro gets a 48-megapixel main camera with quad LED flash. At the front, there is a punch-hole selfie camera similar to the one we saw on the Infinix S5 series. There is also a big 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution and likely using an IPS panel. Also Read - Infinix S5 Review: Versatile cameras on a budget

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020: Check top 10 smartphones

Also Read

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020: Check top 10 smartphones

The teaser for the smartphone on Flipkart inadvertently confirms that there is a 5,000mAh battery. We are expecting the Infinix Hot 9 Series to launch in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. They are also likely to use MediaTek processors to reach that affordable price point. The Infinix S5 series was impressive for the price and Hot 9 needs to be different. With the launch of Realme Narzo 10 series in India, Infinix is entering a space that is not easy to compete in.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 9:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi India confirms entry in laptop space with a customary Hello
Laptops
Xiaomi India confirms entry in laptop space with a customary Hello
OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Gaming

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale for Rs 999

News

Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale for Rs 999
Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

News

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 5G फोन दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत स्पेसिफिकेशंस फीचर्स

Moto G8 Power Lite ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 750 रुपये EMI में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro फोन 4 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review : शाओमी का भारत में अब तक सबसे बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन से जुड़ी नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Features

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Features

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
News
OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM
Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan

News

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan
Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

News

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India