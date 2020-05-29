comscore Infinix Hot 9 series launched in India: Price, specificaions, sale date
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications
News

Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

News

The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 8,499 in India.

  • Updated: May 29, 2020 12:04 PM IST
Infinix-Hot-9-Pro

The Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro phones are finally official in India. Both the budget devices come with a 5,000mAH battery, a quad rear camera setup, a whopping 6.6-inch display. There is only one difference between the two phones, which is in the camera department. The Infinix Hot 9 series price in India starts from Rs 8,499. The Hot 9 Pro will go on sale on June 5, whereas the Hot 9 will be available for purchase on June 8 at 12:00PM via Flipkart. Read on to find out everything about the new low-priced phones.

Infinix Hot 9 price in India

The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 8,499 in India. You will get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration with this device. In Indonesia, the company is offering the 4GB RAM model with 128GB storage. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 9,499 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The latest Infinix phones will be available in different color options, including Ocean Waves and Violet.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

Specifications, features

The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

The devices also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers supports for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Audio tech.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 12:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 29, 2020 12:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi India confirms entry in laptop space with a customary Hello
Laptops
Xiaomi India confirms entry in laptop space with a customary Hello
OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Gaming

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today
Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, दमदार होगा कैमरा

Mi TV Stick को जल्द लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी, ये होंगे फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 5G फोन दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत स्पेसिफिकेशंस फीचर्स

Moto G8 Power Lite ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 750 रुपये EMI में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro फोन 4 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Features

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Features

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers
News
Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers
Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

News

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest
Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India
OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series with quad rear cameras to launch today