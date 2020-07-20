Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM

Infinix is set to launch a new smartphone in India tomorrow. Ahead of Smart Plus 4 launch, the company is offering Hot 9 series on sale. The Infinix Hot 9 goes on sale today via Flipkart as a budget offering from the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings. The smartphone was launched in India in late May as the budget contender to Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung and Realme. Infinix Hot 9 builds on the success of Infinix S5 and features a similar design language. The smartphone was launched alongside the Hot 9 Pro but is a more affordable offering in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

Infinix Hot 9 Sale: Sale Time and Price

In India, Infinix is offering the Hot 9 in only one storage option of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in violet and ocean wave color options. The difference between the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro smartphones boil down to camera specifications. At the 12:00PM sale today, the smartphone will be available for purchase with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 750 per month. The smartphone is aimed at those looking for a big display and large battery at an affordable price point. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today, price is set at Rs 9,999

The Infinix Hot 9 is built around large 6.6-inch display and is designed for content consumption. This IPS LCD display has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup. The main camera on the back is a 13-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth and a low-light sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole. On the back, the Infinix Hot 9 features a fingerprint sensor and it packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10 and will have new competition in the form of Redmi Note 9 today.